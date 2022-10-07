Read full article on original website
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Amazon’s Columbus Day sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Columbus Day falls on Oct. 10 this year,...
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
