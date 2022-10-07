ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

Local barber shop puts on expo to benefit school

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Glory Road Barber Shop hosted the Sun City Barber Expo this Sunday. Kicks n Boba hosted the mini block party Sunday afternoon. The beauty and grooming showcase allowed barbers and cosmetologists the chance to show off their haircutting skills. People attending the expo had...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Smuggling#Mexico#Sentencing#Once A Day#American#Homeland Security#Hsi
KFOX 14

Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

Overturned semi-truck on I-10 east slows traffic near Mesquite

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 east between Mesquite and Vado Drive. The left lane and left shoulder were closed and our crew member said they could see debris covering the left shoulder Monday morning. Injuries and what caused the semi-truck to overturn is...
MESQUITE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy