Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
fox29.com
DA: Man charged after opening fire on multiple Philadelphia officers in 'unprovoked' attack
PHILADELPHIA - Multiple police officers became the target of a man, who is now being charged with several counts of attempted murder, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Keith Blount, 59, is accused of firing several ‘unprovoked’ shots at officers driving down the 3300 block of North 10th Street...
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends
Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends. Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.
fox29.com
Police: 2 women injured after shooters fire weapons inside South Philadelphia home
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that found two young women shot in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street Saturday, around 5:15 in the evening. Authorities say two men, dressed in all-black clothing, got out of a dark-colored...
fox29.com
Police: Man, woman critical after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight shootings in Philadelphia left a man and woman in critical condition Saturday morning. Police say the first shooting rang out on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington just before 2 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was found shot once in the stomach and once in...
fox29.com
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people
TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
CBS News
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon. A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 officers, civilian treated for injuries after Southwest Philly multi-vehicle accident
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say two officers were involved in an accident while on-duty in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say two officers from the 12th District were on patrol and driving west on the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue late Sunday, just before 5 p.m. The two officers, in their...
fox29.com
Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
morethanthecurve.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at the Wawa in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Wawa at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 8th. The Upper Merion Police Department notified the Plymouth Township Police Department about the stabbing at 8:49 a.m. Police are...
Shooting outside of Bucks County bar leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Upper Southampton late Friday night.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
fox29.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
RHAWNHURST - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot...
fox29.com
Man shot by police after firing multiple times at officers in North Philadelphia, police say
No officers were injured when investigators say a man sitting inside his car opened fire on a police cruiser as it drove down a Philadelphia street. Four officers returned fire and non-fatally shot the man, who police believe is connected to another shooting in a nearby township.
Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman...
Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
fox29.com
Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood bar Friday night. Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton around 11:30 p.m.
