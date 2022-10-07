Read full article on original website
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
How to Make A Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home for Half the Price of Starbucks
You know it's fall when everywhere you look is pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin ravioli, and a whole list of items you never thought would get the fall treatment. Well, just like everything else in 2022, the price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks has increased. The drink...
Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
Is Outback Steakhouse Actually Australian?
Dishes prepared outside their countries of origin usually have differences in how they're made. Italian food, for example, has few similarities to a highly Americanized chain like Olive Garden. Per Food Network, breadsticks in Italy are skinny and hard, unlike the fluffy, garlicky alternative offered ahead of meals at Italian restaurants. You won't find fettuccini alfredo on an Italian menu, and only Americans load their pasta with so much parmesan cheese. And in Italy, the importance of pasta isn't to be taken lightly. According to L'amore Italian Restaurant, pasta is made of high-protein durum wheat and strictly regulated by the government.
Elite Daily
Starbucks’ Holiday Drinks & Cups Could Return Earlier Than Last Year
Everyone knows the holidays officially begin the day Starbucks rolls out its seasonal menu and you can sip a Peppermint Mocha in a festive AF cup on the reg. You can usually count on a November return, but the date — and day of the week — when holiday drinks come back to Starbucks varies from every year. If you’re wondering when Starbucks’ holiday drinks and cups will come back for 2022, here’s what to know about reports of a slightly earlier return. Plus, check out which seasonal drinks and food items you can expect to see on the menu.
Aldi's Popular Fall Cookies Just Made Their Way Back To Shelves
We're still a week away from the official start of the 2022 fall season. However, we can't blame anybody who's already living in an autumn state of mind. Though some parts of the country are still experiencing shorts and T-shirt weather, restaurants like Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A have already rolled out their fall-themed goodies, and many grocery stores have been lining their shelves with seasonal fare for several weeks now, as well. Aldi, for example, ushered in its fall food lineup last month with the debut of the new Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies, which fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted shoppers to in a post on August 21. "The first fall snack item has been found!" the Instagrammer triumphantly captioned a photo of the never-before-seen treat.
Olive Garden's Returning Dessert Has The Internet Drooling
If you've been through the bakery aisles of grocery stores or seen restaurant menus recently, you've likely seen the return of pumpkin treats. Although pumpkin pie is a classic dessert in the fall, brands and restaurants are getting a lot more creative about bringing pumpkin into other sweets and baked goods. For example, Trader Joe's fans are running to grab sticky toffee pumpkin cakes, and IHOP's fall menu makes pumpkin spice pancakes one of its stars.
Americans are taking pumpkin spice sales to new levels
Data from Nielsen reveals Americans spend about half a billion dollars on pumpkin spice products every year.
Culver's Pumpkin Desserts Have Arrived Just In Time For Halloween
Fans know and love Culver's for its burgers, fries, and creamy frozen custard, which is customizable with plenty of toppings and mix-ins. (Sure, you could just get a scoop of classic vanilla with a splash of luscious hot fudge, but the possibilities are endless.) Reddit loves all of Culver's custard...
The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!
There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back
There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
EatingWell
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
Toss oats, flour, pecans, 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Using your fingertips, mix in butter until the mixture is crumbly. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Fold in 3 tablespoons maple syrup until well incorporated (it will be a wet sand consistency). Equipment.
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
Epicurious
Gâteau Basque
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 4 hours 20 minutes. Gâteau Basque is my favorite kind of dessert: simple in concept (if not in execution; it’s a long recipe), not too sweet, and suitable for any occasion or time of the day. It’s essentially a sturdy tart, native to the French Basque country, comprising either pastry cream or cherry preserves baked between layers of a cookie-like crust. For this version, I incorporated fresh or frozen sweet cherries with the pastry cream in a best-of-both-worlds hybrid. It’s a great dessert for a dinner party, and highly transportable.
hunker.com
Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home
My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
momcollective.com
For The Love of Crocktober
It’s that time of the year, time for leaves to start changing colors, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and time to start pulling cozy sweaters out of the back of the closet (yes, I know it’s Arizona… but go with me). One of my favorite fall traditions is kicking off Crocktober. What is Crocktober, you ask? It’s your new favorite holiday.
