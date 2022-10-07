ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, IA

Joseph A. Beachy

A funeral service for 95-year-old Joseph A. Beachy of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Friday, October 14th at Fairview Mennonite Church in Kalona. Burial will be at the East Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4pm. and 6-8p.m. Thursday, October 13th at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. A memorial fund has been established for Wycliffe Bible Translators and Rosedale International. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Joseph and his family.
KALONA, IA
Lyle Emerson Whitacre

Funeral services for 83-year-old Lyle Emerson Whitacre of Brighton will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday October 12 at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 A.M. immediately before the funeral. Memorials for Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1544 335th Street, Brighton, Iowa 52540.
BRIGHTON, IA
WACO Student Organizes Clothing Drive

With colder weather approaching, Meredith Roth, a junior at WACO High School, saw an opportunity to support her community. Beginning October 9 through 19th, she is putting her plan into action. “Around summer I had an idea,” said Roth. “I wanted to do a drive, something to help out the...
WAYLAND, IA
Washington County 4-H Member Describes how 4-H Inspired Her

October 8th is the last day of National 4-H Week, and Washington County has been listed as one of the top ten largest 4-H programs in the state of Iowa. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity4All, to highlight 4-H’s commitment to providing kids with a positive learning environment to develop leadership skills.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
WACO Second, Highland to Semis at Washington Volleyball Tourney

The WACO Warriors fell just short of the big prize, losing the championship match to Regina Catholic at the Washington Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WACO lost in straight sets to Regina, 25-17 and 25-22. That came after a three-set loss to Regina in pool play, where the Warriors bounced back from losing the first set 21-19 to win an equally close second 24-22. But Regina ultimately took the decisive third set 15-8, the only blemishes on the day for WACO, who otherwise didn’t drop a set. The Warriors defeated Washington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-22 and won in straight sets against Keota and Tri-County. WACO is now 24-6 and will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night against Highland.
WAYLAND, IA
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
Board of Supervisors Preview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will discuss possible approvals to amendments regarding the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation project. The board will take action on two easement-related issues and take action on a quit claim deed. The board will also hold two separate closed sessions to evaluate the professional competency of individuals before taking action in an open discussion.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
Goal Setting Session Set for Tuesday

A goal-setting session for City Council has been set for October 11th at 4:00 pm. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talked with KCII about what will be...
WASHINGTON, IA
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the Hawthorne Hills Apartments, located in the 2200 block of C Street, just after 4 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Washington County 4-H Robotics Team Open to New Members

The Washington County 4-H Club First Tech Challenge team, the Eaglebots, is looking for new members interested in programming, robotics, marketing, and communication. The Eaglebots club seeks to allow youth to grow in the areas of teamwork, problem-solving, robotics experience, and communication skills. Those that are looking to become a member of the First Tech Challenge team must be in 7th-12th grade.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Bridge Repairs on Dogwood Ave Southwest of Wellman

Beginning Wednesday, October 12th, Dogwood Avenue will be closed one mile south of Highway 22 for bridge repairs. The repair project will add steel piling supports to the 100-foot bridge to extend its service life. The work will be completed by Iowa Bridge and Culvert of Washington, who were awarded the project with a competitive bid of $76,760.00. The project is expected to be completed in 3 weeks.
WELLMAN, IA
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Washington ISU Extension and Outreach to Host a Forest, Aquatic, and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office in Washington will host a Forest, Aquatic, and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, October 19th. This program will be provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP). Topics that will be covered...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
WACO Volleyball Clamps Down on Columbus

The WACO Warriors volleyball team knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in straight sets Thursday night. WACO rolled to a 25-8 victory in the first set and never slowed down, winning the next two sets 25-13 and 25-18. Warriors senior setter Grace Coble made her presence felt with nine kills,...
WAYLAND, IA
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6

First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
CORALVILLE, IA

