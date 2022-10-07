The WACO Warriors fell just short of the big prize, losing the championship match to Regina Catholic at the Washington Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WACO lost in straight sets to Regina, 25-17 and 25-22. That came after a three-set loss to Regina in pool play, where the Warriors bounced back from losing the first set 21-19 to win an equally close second 24-22. But Regina ultimately took the decisive third set 15-8, the only blemishes on the day for WACO, who otherwise didn’t drop a set. The Warriors defeated Washington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-22 and won in straight sets against Keota and Tri-County. WACO is now 24-6 and will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night against Highland.

