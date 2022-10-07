ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes meet with the media following the Sooners' 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Dallas. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more

Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
JOPLIN, MO
Wichita Eagle

Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials

A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

