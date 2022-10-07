ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?

Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions. The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Path Could Still Be Bumpy Road

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a defining victory at the defending Super Bowl champions. Only one team in the entire NFC – the Philadelphia Eagles – has a better record than the Cowboys five games into the season. Throw in perhaps the best defense in the league led by Micah Parsons, the inevitable return of Dak Prescott and it appears this season is setting up for something special.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Bill Belichick on Shutout of Lions: ‘Played Our Game’

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots appropriately marketed Sunday as “Throwback Sunday.”. With the Pats donning their widely popular red jerseys, in conjunction with white helmets bearing the classic ‘Pat Patriot’ logo, New England took on an air of nostalgia for their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals. Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. “He has a dislocated wrist;...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-1 in the 2022 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Bill Belichick Asked if Bailey Zappe Could Supplant Mac Jones

View the original article to see embedded media. Has Bailey Zappe sparked a quarterback controversy?. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown on Sunday in New England’s 29–0 win over Detroit. In the wake of his efficient performance, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether or not the rookie might supplant second-year pro Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Big 12 Football Week 6: Texas Dominates Showdown; TCU, OSU Remain Undefeated

Week 6 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games – three of which were close thrillers, and another was a complete blowout. In the battle of unbeaten teams, TCU beat Kansas by a touchdown. In Farmageddon, Kansas State squeaked by with a one-point win. Tech was only three points behind Oklahoma State until the game’s last three minutes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
CLEVELAND, OH

