ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Need a weekend trip? The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is opening to guests

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5UKy_0iQBsntz00

After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is finally ready for guests and will hold a grand opening this weekend.

The new, $40 million lodge is replacing the 44-year-old dining lodge, which was destroyed by a fire in 2016.

Reservations are now open, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said, and are available for as early as Sunday. They were previously being accepted for no earlier than Nov. 1.

The nearly 74,000 square-foot lodge is inside Hocking Hills State Park in Logan, about 130 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The 81 rooms come in a variety of options for visitors: king, double queen, king bunk and queen bunk rooms, plus two-room suites.

The lodge's architecture is in a rustic design and incorporates the surrounding woods and natural landscape, according to a release.

Look inside:Get a Sneak Peek of the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

But it will offer more than just rooms. The lodge will be open to both guests and day visitors, with full-service dining at the Rock House Restaurant and Pub, a grab-and-go cafe, an event space, gift shops and indoor and outdoor pool areas with hot tubs open during all seasons. There are also four fireplaces inside and a large patio overlooking the surrounding area.

"If you want to be among the first guests at the new Hocking Hills Lodge, this is your opportunity,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. “Being surrounded by nature in Southeast Ohio is invigorating – especially during this time of year – and this will be an experience you won’t soon forget.”

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Logan, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
LOGAN, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple animals killed, missing after Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire damaged two homes and left several pets dead or missing Sunday in east Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geiter, the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just south of East Main […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#The Lodge#Pub#Fireplaces#Travel Destinations#Hotels#The Rock House Restaurant
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
WSYX ABC6

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs

UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy