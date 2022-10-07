COVID-19: Cases remain low, but state projections suggest another increase on horizon

COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley, but state projections suggest another increase in cases could be on the horizon as cooler months approach.

Data from the California Department of Public Health show there were approximately 2,264 daily cases reported in the state Monday. But over the next few weeks, the projection estimates the state will see a daily total of 8,417 cases.

Further breakdown by county shows Riverside County sees about 90 new daily cases currrently, but could increase to 350 by the beginning of November.

For both the state and county, neither hospitalizations nor deaths are projected to increase substantially.

The scenarios were developed using a number of nationwide studies and models.

Over the past few weeks, the area has seen a consistent decline in COVID-19 metrics. The nine Coachella Valley cities added 157 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Tuesday. That is a 9% decrease from the week prior when there were 173 cases reported in the week ending Sept. 27.

Here is a full breakdown of confirmed total cases and deaths by city since the start of the pandemic as of Tuesday (with week-over-week changes shown in parentheses):

Cathedral City: 13,852 cumulative cases (+17); 152 deaths (+0)

Coachella: 14,053 cumulative cases (+15); 122 deaths (+0)

Desert Hot Springs: 8,271 cumulative cases (+8); 92 deaths (+0)

Indian Wells: 720 cumulative cases (+4); 9 deaths (+0)

Indio: 25,070 cumulative cases (+29); 286 deaths (+3)

La Quinta: 9,274 cumulative cases (+18); 86 deaths (+0)

Palm Desert: 11,040 cumulative cases (+31); 159 deaths (+0)

Palm Springs: 9,306 cumulative cases (+24); 164 deaths (+1)

Rancho Mirage: 3,218 cumulative cases (+11); 60 deaths (+0)

There were also 12 COVID-19 cases reported in unincorporated communities in the week ending Tuesday:

Bermuda Dunes: 1,743 cumulative cases (+2); 14 deaths (+0)

Desert Edge: 780 cumulative cases (+0); 23 deaths (+0)

Desert Palms: 903 cumulative cases (+5); 35 deaths (+0)

Garnet: 1,812 cumulative cases (+1); 29 deaths (+0)

Mecca: 1,847 cumulative cases (+2); 25 deaths (+0)

North Shore: 829 cumulative cases (+0); 1 death (+0)

Oasis: 1,511 cumulative cases (-1); 11 deaths (+0)

Sky Valley: 402 cumulative cases (+0); 6 deaths (+0)

Thermal: 470 cumulative cases (+0); 8 deaths (+0)

Thousand Palms: 2,035 cumulative cases (+3); 13 deaths (+0)

Vista Santa Rosa: 719 cumulative cases (+0); 5 deaths (+0)

In Riverside County, there were 1,065 new COVID-19 cases reported in the week ending Tuesday. That is a 12% decrease from the previous week.

Riverside County has a "low" community transmission level. Under this designation, it's recommended that people stay up to date with their vaccinations and wear facial coverings on public transportation, if they have symptoms, test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with the virus.

Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties also have a low transmission level.

As of Sept. 29, there were 62 patients hospitalized in the county. That number includes 11 individuals in intensive care.

An additional 24 deaths were reported in Riverside County in the past week, bringing the total to 6,567 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Riverside County, 59.9% of residents ages 6 months and older have completed their primary vaccine series, which includes both shots of the Pfizer or both shots of the Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 30.1% of the eligible population has been boosted.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard is updated weekly.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.