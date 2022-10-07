ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

In rare event, alligator in South Padre Island surf spurs rescuers to action

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOn9D_0iQBsQYA00

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 7 1/2-foot wild alligator found itself in unfamiliar, salty waters recently, surprising tourists and visitors on a popular stretch of beach on South Padre Island.

Rescuers told ValleyCentral that beachgoers had started to post photos and video of the alligator to social media, alerting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials to the possible danger. The alligator was struggling in the constant waves, rescuers said, and needed to be relocated to safety.

“[Because] there were a lot of Facebook videos surfacing, we were anticipating getting a call,” said Jacob Reinbolt, a herpetologist at the alligator sanctuary the SPI Birding and Nature Cente r. “Once we saw the video surfacing of this gator on the beach, we know they don’t belong there. When they have to fight the surf like that, that’s exhausting for them.”

Gladys Porter Zoo unveils new plan, includes zip line and new lion exhibit

The alligator was captured and relocated to a wildlife refuge Thursday under the watch of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with the help of alligator handlers from the alligator sanctuary.

Although there are wild alligators around South Padre Island, they rarely wander into the surfside areas, where beachgoers swim and enjoy the coast. Gators prefer freshwater, Reinbolt said, and venture into saltwater only long enough to find food.

“So if you asked me, the most likely scenario here is he went out looking for food and kind of got swept into the surf,” Reinbolt said, explaining the gator was in need of rescue by the time they caught and relocated it to safety.

“He had been fighting the waves for who knows how long before someone even spotted him. By the time we got him he was exhausted,” Reinbolt said. “So it was definitely a rescue, we returned them deep into Laguna Atascosa, where he has access to fresh water. He’s gonna be much better off.”

The L aguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is on the mainland of Cameron County and is about 10 miles to the northwest of the island beach where the gator was captured.

The alligator sanctuary only keeps nuisance animals, as an alternative to euthanizing alligators who have been fed by humans and now pose a danger to the public. The alligator that was released at the wildlife refuge–instead of placed at the alligator sanctuary–was determined not to be a nuisance animal.

“A nuisance alligator is going to approach a human being,” Reinbolt said. “Wild alligators don’t want anything to do with humans. They see us as predators, not prey. So 90% of the time, they see a person, they’re running away as fast as they can. In this case, he was doing his best to avoid people trying to stay away.”

Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

How does anyone catch an alligator?

“Quick hands,” Reinbolt said, before explaining they used a lasso threaded through a PVC pole and teamwork to bring the alligator out of the surf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Alligator Caught in Surf Stuns Texas Beachgoers

A huge alligator found itself in salty waters and surprised plenty of beachgoers on a popular stretch at South Padre Island, Texas. A 7.5 foot alligator worked its way into the salty waters and was eventually rescued by wildlife officials. Beachgoers started posting photos and videos of the alligator to...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility work suspends water service in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
South Padre Island, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
City
South Padre Island, TX
ValleyCentral

Going to South Padre Island this weekend? What you need to know about traffic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island officials expect multiple events this weekend that require some extra steps to manage traffic. The 34th annual Sandcastle Days is underway and continues through Sunday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd. However, two other events are scheduled along Padre Boulevard this weekend, requiring motorists to […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Surf#Rescuers
KRGV

Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ValleyCentral

Local Red Cross sends help to Florida, Puerto Rico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross in Harlingen has sent volunteers and aid to survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Both areas were hit by strong hurricanes this year and are rebuilding. David Luna, the executive director of the American Red Cross South Texas chapter said as of this weekend there were about […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Celebrating 34 years of Sandcastle Days

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 34th Annual Sandcastle Days took place from October 6th through 9th at Clayton’s Beach Bar & grill. Master sand sculpture artists Walter “Amazin’ Walter” McDonald and Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, started Sandcastle Days 34 years ago. Now a favorite tradition for many visitors on South Padre Island, the […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
kurv.com

Bribery Trial To Begin This Week In Long-Delayed Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the long-delayed corruption case surrounding a 2014 project to rehabilitate the Weslaco water treatment plant. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are set to stand trial on bribery and conspiracy charges. They’re accused of participating in a widespread scheme in which millions of dollars were funneled to elected officials in exchange for their votes to award contracts to politically-favored engineering firms.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

KTEX radio host Jojo to front Walk With the Heroes 5K

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department announced its master of ceremonies for the eighth annual Walk With the Heroes 5K. Jojo, with the KTEX morning show, will host the event Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casa De Amistad, located at 1204 Fair Park Boulevard in Harlingen and Saturday, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB extends road closure on Rentfro Boulevard for two weeks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Repair on a main sewage line in Brownsville has been extended for another two weeks, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Friday. The announcement comes after BPUB reported it would execute temporary road closures for a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street earlier this week. Originally, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy