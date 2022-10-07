Read full article on original website
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’
Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Complex
Erykah Badu Praises Kanye West: ‘No One Is More Beautiful and Kind’
In a post shared on Instagram, Erykah Badu showered the artist formerly known as Kanye West with praise. "Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 [Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci] - london fashion week 22," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Ye. "by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there .”
Kanye West Restricted on Instagram After Post Saying Jewish People Control Diddy
Kanye West’s tumultuous week began with backlash over a “White Lives Matter” shirt and culminated with Instagram restricting his account after he made anti-Semitic posts. West posted a screenshot of his text conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs, where he insinuated Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. The American Jewish Committee, an anti-hate group, called out West for his “dangerous” comments, including in his rant during an interview with Tucker Carlson where he likened himself to far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. A Meta spokesperson said Instagram deleted posts from his page and restricted his account, although they didn’t specify which specific posts broke their rules. West took to Twitter to post a photo of him with Mark Zuckerberg, saying “Look at this Mark… How you gone kick me off instagram.”
Daily Beast
Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I love taking risks and embracing freedom, but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions and provide healing to our community,” she wrote to the Donda singer, who took to the platform to share his own message over the controversy. “And for all audience so outraged about my t shirt where was you when I couldn’t see my kids,” he wrote.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’
Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
Kanye West responds to backlash over ‘White Lives Matter’ Yeezy T-shirts
Kanye West has responded to the backlash in response to him sending models down the catwalk wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris. Photographs also showed the Donda rapper donning the same T-shirt while posing next to controversial conservative figure Candace Owens.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe
Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
Kanye West attacked as ‘racist hatemonger’ by MSNBC blogger for ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt
MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones attacked Kanye West as a "racist hatemonger" Thursday in the wake of the rapper making waves for wearing a shirt that read "White Lives Matter." West, now legally known as Ye, wore the controversial shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens at a Paris fashion show for his brand Yeezy on Monday and has endured heavy criticism from the left ever since.
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
