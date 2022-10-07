(NAPSI)—At just six months of age, Tiereney Bell was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. This genetic blood disease can cause extreme pain and life-threatening complications. “It’s like having a rubber band around your wrist that’s getting tighter and tighter and never releases,” said Bell, describing the pain of a sickle cell crisis. At 17, she suffered a mini-stroke that caused slight paralysis on the left side of her body, a complication of the disease. She spent months in physical therapy to overcome the paralysis.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO