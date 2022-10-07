Hocking Hills lodge opening this weekend

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge will begin welcoming guests next week.

The 74,000-square-foot lodge and conference center is celebrating its opening Saturday and is welcoming its first visitors Monday. Director Mary Mertz said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is excited to finally host guests in the new space.

“Just in time for fabulous fall views, we hope the public will come and see what we’ve built, appreciate its beauty, and enjoy the new space with their loved ones,” Mertz said.

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Natural Resources).

The lodge is home to 81 guest rooms, each with a view of the surrounding woods and natural landscape of Hocking Hills. The room designs include king, double queen, king bunk, queen bunk rooms and two-room suites.

The property includes full-service dining at the Rock House Restaurant and Pub, a grab-and-go café, an event space and a gift shop. In addition, the indoor and outdoor pool areas feature hot tubs that guests can enjoy in any season.

Guests will find four fireplaces inside and access to a large patio overlooking the gorge. Lodge and conference center General Manager Todd Tucker said the Forest Pavilion and Pergola is going to be one of the most popular guest areas.

“Our staff is thrilled to welcome people to what will surely become an iconic spot in Hocking County,” Tucker said.

The new lodge was constructed after the Hocking Hills Dining Lodge was damaged in a large fire in 2016. Multiple fire departments were called to the lodge on Dec. 8, 2016, from Logan, Kingston, Gahanna, Nelsonville, Lancaster and other surrounding counties.

After four aerial ladders and four engines fought the fire with several crews working inside the building, firefighters were unable to save the structure.

ODNR has opened reservations for the lodge, with rooms available for as early as Monday. View pricing and availability here .

