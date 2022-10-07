ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Barbara Perrigo, 63, St. Louis

Barbara Perrigo, 63, of St. Louis died Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. Born April 9, 1959, in Hannibal, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Pyles) and Lyn Perrigo. She is survived by two siblings: Twyla (Paul) Wampler and Marty (Dana) Perrigo Jr.; seven nieces and nephews: Mandy and Charley (Jenny) Smith, Joe and Ben (Leecy) Perrigo, Carmen (Andrew) Johnston, Alisha (Chris) Gleason, and Nicole Copeland; and numerous family members and friends.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis

Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KSDK

Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If you're looking for a good way to spend this chilly fall weekend, Today In St. Louis has got you covered!. Here are five of our favorite fall events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 7-9: Soulard Oktoberfest:. Break out the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, Arnold

Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, of Arnold died Oct. 3, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Wiemer was a homemaker and owner of the Bridal Garden in De Soto for 22 years. She was a parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in Imperial. Born April 16, 1936, in St. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gettinger) and William Bauman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Emil E. Wiemer.
ARNOLD, MO
psouthtreaty.com

The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s

In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
VALLEY PARK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, High Ridge

Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, of High Ridge died Oct. 7, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Nolan enjoyed fishing and camping, dancing to music and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Born Dec. 5, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Hopkins) and Albert Daffner.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

James Woodrow ‘Jim’ Bergner, 76, Hillsboro

James Woodrow “Jim” Bergner, 76, of Hillsboro died Oct. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Bergner worked as a truck driver for H.W. Herrell Distributing. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, woodworking, having a frosty one with the guys and spending time with friends and family. Born Nov. 4, 1945, in Potosi, he was the son of the late James Winick Sr. and Frances Bergner.
HILLSBORO, MO
advantagenews.com

Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton

With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
GRAFTON, IL

