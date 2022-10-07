Read full article on original website
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
Alton’s spooky ‘Soul Asylum’ museum embraces the supernatural
Alton, IL – On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River sits a town with a lengthy history. Amongst the old buildings is the Mineral Springs Hotel. The building is no longer the home of Mineral Spring’s Hotel, but home to a unique museum, a couple of shops, and ghost tours.
Barbara Perrigo, 63, St. Louis
Barbara Perrigo, 63, of St. Louis died Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. Born April 9, 1959, in Hannibal, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Pyles) and Lyn Perrigo. She is survived by two siblings: Twyla (Paul) Wampler and Marty (Dana) Perrigo Jr.; seven nieces and nephews: Mandy and Charley (Jenny) Smith, Joe and Ben (Leecy) Perrigo, Carmen (Andrew) Johnston, Alisha (Chris) Gleason, and Nicole Copeland; and numerous family members and friends.
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis
Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If you're looking for a good way to spend this chilly fall weekend, Today In St. Louis has got you covered!. Here are five of our favorite fall events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 7-9: Soulard Oktoberfest:. Break out the...
‘All Hands On Deck’ event aims to empower underserved St. Louisians
Resources like utility assistance, recruitment for city jobs and health checks were all set up Saturday for the "All Hands On Deck" community event. City leaders say they’re working to make a positive for underserved community members in St. Louis.
Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, Arnold
Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, of Arnold died Oct. 3, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Wiemer was a homemaker and owner of the Bridal Garden in De Soto for 22 years. She was a parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in Imperial. Born April 16, 1936, in St. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gettinger) and William Bauman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Emil E. Wiemer.
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill dishes island-inspired cuisine in south St. Louis
Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, which celebrated its grand opening in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood on July 2, offers such casual island dishes as poke, kalua pig, teriyaki steak, garlic shrimp and Spam musubi. “In my heart, opening up Buzz’s is my gift to those who have not...
Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, High Ridge
Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, of High Ridge died Oct. 7, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Nolan enjoyed fishing and camping, dancing to music and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Born Dec. 5, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Hopkins) and Albert Daffner.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale is happening this weekend at all three locations!
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business located in Belleville Illinois, in Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Now until October 11, people can save half off the list price on all in-stock furniture.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
James Woodrow ‘Jim’ Bergner, 76, Hillsboro
James Woodrow “Jim” Bergner, 76, of Hillsboro died Oct. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Bergner worked as a truck driver for H.W. Herrell Distributing. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, woodworking, having a frosty one with the guys and spending time with friends and family. Born Nov. 4, 1945, in Potosi, he was the son of the late James Winick Sr. and Frances Bergner.
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
