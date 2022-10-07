ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

K_T_
3d ago

Making this a race thing is backwards and a lie. Every neighborhood in Ft. Myers. has brown, black, and white people in it. The only thing that changes between neighborhoods is economic level.

jamessanner
3d ago

FEMA typically doesn't come to your neighborhood, you have to go to where they setup or apply online. More entitled people whining

