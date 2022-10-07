Read full article on original website
K_T_
3d ago
Making this a race thing is backwards and a lie. Every neighborhood in Ft. Myers. has brown, black, and white people in it. The only thing that changes between neighborhoods is economic level.
jamessanner
3d ago
FEMA typically doesn't come to your neighborhood, you have to go to where they setup or apply online. More entitled people whining
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
