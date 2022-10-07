Windy conditions at times have persisted through the afternoon Saturday. Despite some breaks in the clouds, temperatures have been much below normal for this time of year. Peak wind gusts Saturday afternoon was thirty-four miles per hour. As the evening wears on, skies will become mostly cloudy but the winds will remain. As a result, despite the much drier air at the surface, temperatures will not be able to fall drastically tonight. Expect low temperatures in the low 40s near Rochester and the lake shore, and upper 30s for inland areas.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO