Brighton's Tozin claims third straight A1 title
Hilton, N.Y. — Despite a rain delay and colder than normal temperatures, Section V Girls tennis completed its individual sectionals tournament play on Saturday. In Class A1 Singles, Leyla Tozin (Brighton) defeated Cassie Spencer (Webster Thomas) 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional finals. Tozin won all of her matches and did not give up one game in her quest to win a third consecutive sectional singles title.
SU basketball hosts 'Monroe Madness' at Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, N.Y. — Syracuse college basketball may not tip off until the end of the month, but Rochester fans got a chance to see the men’s and women’s team play, up close and personal on Friday at ‘Monroe Madness’. Orange players signed autographs and took...
Rochester Rotary holds fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix Race
Rush, N.Y. — Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix Race to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp on Sunday. The event featured both a 5K and a 10K course. This year’s event helped celebrate the Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary of the...
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13
Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
Milder weather on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing temperatures remain below average for many of the past days, milder weather is on the way. We'll see highs only in the 50s today. But by tomorrow, we'll be back well into the 60s for highs, which is above the average high for this time of year.
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
Breezy but mainly dry this weekend
Windy conditions at times have persisted through the afternoon Saturday. Despite some breaks in the clouds, temperatures have been much below normal for this time of year. Peak wind gusts Saturday afternoon was thirty-four miles per hour. As the evening wears on, skies will become mostly cloudy but the winds will remain. As a result, despite the much drier air at the surface, temperatures will not be able to fall drastically tonight. Expect low temperatures in the low 40s near Rochester and the lake shore, and upper 30s for inland areas.
Sixth annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk held at Cobbs Hill
Rochester, N.Y. — The month of October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, designated by U.S. President Regan back in 1988. To raise awareness of the issue, the 6th annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk for families was held on Sunday at the Cobbs Hill Reservoir. Participants...
Cancer Support Community Rochester hosts annual Heroes Ball
Rochester, N.Y. — Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club hosted their annual Heroes Ball on Friday. The event recognizes the work of everyday “heroes/friends” making a difference in the cancer community. After her final broadcast, 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan MCed the event. This year’s gala embraced...
Geneseo High School football player recovering from severe brain injury
Julian Huffman is on the road to recovery after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The Geneseo High School football player was rushed to Strong hospital during the September 23 homecoming game with a life threatening brain injury. There, he underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.
Will there be lake effect rain today?
As the long weekend continues, so will breezy conditions. One change that will be seen on Sunday, however, will be the presence of more sunshine, especially in the morning, across Western New York. Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer Sunday than previous days, topping out near 60 on Sunday. Windy conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon.
Rain showers are possible tonight
Sunny skies dominated the first half of Sunday, but clouds rolled in ahead of a weak cold front throughout the afternoon. Not much rain fell through the afternoon, just a few light showers across Livingston and Ontario Counties. Much of the rest of the evening tonight will be dry, but there is a chance for rain overnight.
D-Day veteran from Nunda has passed away
Nunda, N.Y. — A Nunda man who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day has died. 13WHAM featured Harold 'Bud' Long as “Someone You Should Know” last year when he celebrated his 100th birthday, 77 years to the day after he was part of the invasion that was a beginning to the end of World War II.
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
Passion drove Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13
If I had to choose one word to describe Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13, it is the passion with which she embraced every story. A passion for accuracy, detail and emotion. I cannot begin to touch on them all. The stories of children are ones I most recall.
Giant sculptures of canned food displayed at Strong Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — Canstruction Rochester's 13th annual design-build competition began at the Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday. Ten local teams designed and constructed giant sculptures made entirely out of canned food. The sculptures will be on display through Sunday, October 23. Since its inception in 2006, the...
Fall Food Festival returns to Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham Temple
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Fall Food Festival returned for its second year at Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham Temple on Sunday. The Temple was founded mainly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War, many of whom spent time in refugee camps in Thailand before finding new homes in the United States. It has also been offering spiritual services and programs to the community for over 20 years.
Shaving heads for a cause
People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
