California State

SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
