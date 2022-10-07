Crews respond to rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash in Portsmouth on Thursday.
Crews responding to the area of East Main Road and Stub Toe Lane found a car that had rolled over multiple times and landed on its wheels.
According to police, the driver said he was cut off by another vehicle and "overcorrected" causing him to go on the curb, roll over twice and hit both a hydrant and a mailbox.
The hydrant was launched approximately 200 feet down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk, police added.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but their current condition is unknown.
No other vehicles were involved.
Police say alcohol and speed were not factors.
