Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
ESPN

Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
DENVER, CO
Richard Sherman
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken

A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. is the Davante Adams replacement Packers have been waiting for

Coming off an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. is positioned to pick an elite NFL team — again. If he heads to Green Bay, he could fill the Davante Adams void. Last November, Odell Beckham Jr. was faced with a difficult choice. Sign with the Los Angeles Rams and complement the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection? Or head north to Green Bay and add to what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had at the time?
GREEN BAY, WI
#Bills#American Football#The New York Giants
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
CLEVELAND, OH
HipHopDX.com

Antonio Brown Accused Of Stealing In Lil Wayne's Name

A Florida music promotor has alleged that former NFL football player Antonio Brown tricked him out of $500,000 by saying it was for Lil’ Wayne. According to reports, the lawsuit was filed on October 6th in Sarasota County Circuit Court and states that Brown used Weezy’s name to procure a contract for $100,000. Furthermore, the complaint claims Brown breached an “exclusive artist agreement” between the two parties.
FLORIDA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Bills vs Steelers, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for the game from Highmark Stadium. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
