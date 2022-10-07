Read full article on original website
Injured Lions player taken away in ambulance during game vs. Patriots
It was a scary situation at Gillette Stadium in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. An ambulance was quickly brought onto the field in the opening minutes of the game following a play when Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was spotted down on the field after the whistle had blown.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett calls out low hit after loss: 'Felt like he went after my knee'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Searching for somewhere to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 38-3 loss, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett scrambled toward the sideline at Highmark Stadium with Buffalo Bills defender Shaq Lawson hot in pursuit. As the rookie quarterback got rid of the ball,...
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
The Buffalo Bills jumped out to an early lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers, contrasting their more recent comeback efforts.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Starts Scuffle With Bills DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie got heated at the end of the game.
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken
A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
Von Miller's latest shirt for warmups? Bills GM Brandon Beane
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was known for his style well before signing with the team. He has continued that trend in a unique way. Miller has worn a shirt for warmups that typically features someone prominent from the team’s history. In the past he’s had shirts for Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas.
Lions player taken off in ambulance responds to Patriots LB’s prayers
New England Patriots players were praying for Saivion Smith after the Detroit Lions defensive back was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday. Now, there’s some good news: He responded to one of those prayers on social media. On Twitter, Smith responded to Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who...
Odell Beckham Jr. is the Davante Adams replacement Packers have been waiting for
Coming off an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. is positioned to pick an elite NFL team — again. If he heads to Green Bay, he could fill the Davante Adams void. Last November, Odell Beckham Jr. was faced with a difficult choice. Sign with the Los Angeles Rams and complement the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection? Or head north to Green Bay and add to what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had at the time?
Josh Allen has career day, leading Buffalo Bills to 38-3 romp over Pittsburgh Steelers
Highmark Stadium in Buffalo proved to be a house of horrors for Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a career day, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 38-3 dismantling of the Steelers. Allen threw for 348 yards and the four scores...
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Kyle Brandt rips Broncos QB Russell Wilson on NFL Network
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt went viral on Friday morning after he ranted about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during an episode of Good Morning Football. “I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game,” Brandt quipped.
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady, Matthew Slater all-time greats, strolls down memory lane
Bill Belichick’s 400th game on the Patriots sideline was vintage. Fittingly in throwback uniforms, New England’s defense derailed a high-flying Lions offense and rookie Bailey Zappe ran the offense well enough for a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. In his Monday morning conference call, Belichick was asked about...
Antonio Brown Accused Of Stealing In Lil Wayne's Name
A Florida music promotor has alleged that former NFL football player Antonio Brown tricked him out of $500,000 by saying it was for Lil’ Wayne. According to reports, the lawsuit was filed on October 6th in Sarasota County Circuit Court and states that Brown used Weezy’s name to procure a contract for $100,000. Furthermore, the complaint claims Brown breached an “exclusive artist agreement” between the two parties.
Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season to lower leg fracture
The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after he suffered a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday's loss to New Orleans
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Bills vs Steelers, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for the game from Highmark Stadium. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak […]
What uniforms the Bills, Steelers will wear in Week 5
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will wear during their Week 5 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
