ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Cannabis stocks could rise about three times in near-term, says Stifel

Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now

Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market. While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses. These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Canopy Growth#Legalized Marijuana#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Aurora All Crashed#Canadian#Thc#Tilray Brands#Cannabis
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Tumbled 26.5% in September

Ford said supply chain snarls kept it from shipping tens of thousands of nearly completed vehicles in the third quarter. The company has sharply increased its raw material cost estimates for the year. Some analysts don't think auto manufacturers will maintain pricing power. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks Return to Red as Session Closes

Stocks ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending the session in the red and halting a two-day winning streak that marked the start of the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday

Rivian Automotive had a major recall that affects a huge portion of its overall fleet. Ford and General Motors got downgrades from stock analysts amid rising macroeconomic pressures. Tesla remains in the ascendancy, taking advantage of its rivals' setbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy