Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street Expects This Beaten-Down Stock to Soar 361%
There are compelling reasons to agree with Wall Street.
Good news is still bad news for the stock market, but there is a silver lining to Friday's strong jobs report
The strong September jobs report confirmed that good economic news is still bad news for the stock market. But there is a silver lining to the jobs numbers, according to investment manager Louis Navellier. The continued economic strength "should lead to a better earnings season," he said. US stocks plunged...
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
tipranks.com
Cannabis stocks could rise about three times in near-term, says Stifel
Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where is the Bottom for this Bear Market?
Bounces will pop up here and there as they did this past week...but don’t think for a second that this bear market is over because the Fed is not yet...
Motley Fool
Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now
Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market. While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses. These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time. You’re reading a...
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Tumbled 26.5% in September
Ford said supply chain snarls kept it from shipping tens of thousands of nearly completed vehicles in the third quarter. The company has sharply increased its raw material cost estimates for the year. Some analysts don't think auto manufacturers will maintain pricing power. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Fact check: Pennsylvania’s US Senate race between Fetterman and Oz is ongoing
The claim: Mehmet Oz won the race for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. The race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat has become one of the most closely watched in the nation, with Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz facing Democratic candidate John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Return to Red as Session Closes
Stocks ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending the session in the red and halting a two-day winning streak that marked the start of the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday
Rivian Automotive had a major recall that affects a huge portion of its overall fleet. Ford and General Motors got downgrades from stock analysts amid rising macroeconomic pressures. Tesla remains in the ascendancy, taking advantage of its rivals' setbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more
(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away
For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
These two cannabis stocks are facing too many issues.
Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Comments / 0