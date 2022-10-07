Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO