Danbury, CT

Junior Hunter Training Day held in Conn.

A Junior Hunter Training Day has been held by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and more are scheduled. The Conservation Education/Firearms Safety Program and several Connecticut sporting clubs offered mentored junior pheasant hunts on Saturday and plan additional dates this fall. These events are held free of...
Enrollment strong in CareerConneCT job training program

More than 1100 Connecticut residents have enrolled in CareerConneCT since the state’s newest and largest job training initiative, which is administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, began accepting applications in August. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to get individuals in Connecticut whose employment has been...
