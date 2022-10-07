Read full article on original website
Related
98q.com
Junior Hunter Training Day held in Conn.
A Junior Hunter Training Day has been held by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and more are scheduled. The Conservation Education/Firearms Safety Program and several Connecticut sporting clubs offered mentored junior pheasant hunts on Saturday and plan additional dates this fall. These events are held free of...
98q.com
Enrollment strong in CareerConneCT job training program
More than 1100 Connecticut residents have enrolled in CareerConneCT since the state’s newest and largest job training initiative, which is administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, began accepting applications in August. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to get individuals in Connecticut whose employment has been...
98q.com
Concerned citizen alerts Bethel firefighters leaving dumpster fire to smoke from nearby building
A dumpster fire in a public parking lot in Bethel was reported over the weekend. Firefighters responded to Depot Place SAturday afternoon, but the blaze was extinguished prior to their arrival. Firefighters soaked the area to confirm it was out. While packing, an employee of a Greenwood Avenue business alerted...
Comments / 0