Justin Bieber ‘Bummed’ That Kanye West Is Dissing Hailey On IG: ‘This Is Hurtful’ (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber is “really quite bummed” that Kanye West is going after Hailey Bieber on Instagram, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. “He had so much love and respect for the guy, and they’d been friends for many years,” a source close to Justin, 28, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has given Justin so much advice in the time he’s known him, and he has been a source of wisdom and advice,” they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcNM7_0iQBo6Vv00
Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Justin has always “idolized” Kanye, the source noted, before explaining that this situation is “hurtful” to the Biebers. Ironically, Justin actually honored Kanye, 45, on Instagram just a few months ago for the “Gold Digger” rapper’s birthday. At the time, Justin revealed that Ye helped “shape the artist I am today.” But after the PFW drama, Kanye taunted Justin’s 25-year-old wife as “nose job Hailey Baldloose.” He also dragged Justin into the drama by sharing a screenshot of an E! Online headline talking about the drama, and asked the “Baby” crooner if he was “canceled” in the caption.

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” our insider said. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dHcz_0iQBo6Vv00
Kanye West (Photo: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

A second Justin source told HL EXCLUSIVELY that the Canadian superstar, who just postponed his world tour until 2023, “wants absolutely nothing to do with the circus” that Ye has created in the wake of Paris Fashion Week.

“Justin knows that Hailey is her own woman and can speak up about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anybody disrespecting Hailey. He knows Kanye is coming for everybody at this point, so he’s not taking it personally. But if Kanye keeps it up, he won’t be left with any choice other than saying something.”

HL has reached out to Justin and Hailey’s reps for comment. So far, Hailey hasn’t responded to Kanye’s online attacks. Her fellow model Gigi Hadid, 27, similarly called out Ye and defended Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, and in response, Kanye called Gigi a “corny ass.” As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Gigi has “zero regrets” over speaking out against Kanye.

