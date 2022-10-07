You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor-Advances in bioimaging over the past 20 years have been accompanied by developments in computational approaches for image reconstruction, analysis, classification and interpretation. Bioimaging has a broad range of applications addressing a variety of biological models at diverse scales of life; thus, descriptions of novel computational approaches are often focused on target case studies. Consequently, the conception and the development of a unified solution, able to tackle any scenario in biological imaging, are major challenges. Several types of architecture and tools have been proposed to surmount these technological difficulties. Although moving in the right direction, the existing software platforms (such as Fiji1, Icy2 and CellProfiler3), developed in various programming languages, are not all interoperable. Additional code development efforts are needed to gather various heterogeneous image-processing components in ad hoc workflows.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO