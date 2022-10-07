Read full article on original website
Bond vigilantes are back and 'very much active' in the US after blowing up UK markets, Ed Yardeni says
Bond vigilantes are back and could target heavily indebted Italy after running rampant in the UK, according to Ed Yardeni. "It's an interesting tug of war between the central banks and the bond vigilantes," he told Insider in an interview. Meanwhile in the US, "mortgage bond vigilantes are clearly on...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
TechCrunch
What gloom? Data show it’s still a great time to build a SaaS startup
Thanks to a new sheaf of data from SVB, we can see quite clearly that the macro picture for IT is robust and venture capitalists have an ocean of capital to put to work. The combination appears to be supporting investment into software startups — software as a service, or SaaS, in the modern context — that will make 2022 the second-best year on record in the United States.
A new doc about the first crypto company to IPO
The new documentary about the U.S.'s leading crypto exchange is called COIN, but they might as well have called it BRIAN, after its chief executive. Why it matters: Coinbase has taken the vanguard of the crypto industry in the public imagination (much as Facebook is synonymous with social media). COIN — which is also its ticker symbol — appears to be its effort to get out in front of the criticism that has come with that position.
AI searches for new materials
AI and automation are speeding up science and chemistry by helping scientists pick which experiments to conduct and home in on promising new materials. Why it matters: There's pressure on these fields to produce new materials faster and cheaper to support and power technologies that could transform industries and economies.
Nature.com
BioImageIT: Open-source framework for integration of image data management with analysis
You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor-Advances in bioimaging over the past 20 years have been accompanied by developments in computational approaches for image reconstruction, analysis, classification and interpretation. Bioimaging has a broad range of applications addressing a variety of biological models at diverse scales of life; thus, descriptions of novel computational approaches are often focused on target case studies. Consequently, the conception and the development of a unified solution, able to tackle any scenario in biological imaging, are major challenges. Several types of architecture and tools have been proposed to surmount these technological difficulties. Although moving in the right direction, the existing software platforms (such as Fiji1, Icy2 and CellProfiler3), developed in various programming languages, are not all interoperable. Additional code development efforts are needed to gather various heterogeneous image-processing components in ad hoc workflows.
Get ready for some earnings
There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings.
marketplace.org
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago
One of the most widely used technologies in retail is now 70. On this day in 1952, a patent was granted for the optically scanned barcode. It’s now universally recognized as a series of vertical lines, but was originally designed as concentric circles. Inventors Bernard Silver and Norman Joseph...
TechCrunch
5 key IP considerations for AI startups
Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
getnews.info
Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews’ premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library
Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints. Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.
BBC
Renewable energy: Government plan for price cap is risky, firms warn
The government is set to cap the price of electricity from older renewable and nuclear facilities as early as this week, the BBC understands. The plans could hit the profits of energy companies including SSE, Scottish Power, RWE and EDF Energy. Firms are concerned that further price limits could upset...
CNBC
Hong Kong tech stocks drag market down 2%; Asia markets drop
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading losses as Chinese chip stocks listed in the city plunged following new export rules from the U.S. Later this week, the Bank of Korea will announce its benchmark interest rate decision, Singapore is set to announce its GDP estimate for the third quarter and China releases inflation data.
CNBC
The first crop of space mining companies didn't work out, but a new generation is trying again
Just a couple of years ago, it seemed that space mining was inevitable. Analysts, tech visionaries and even renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson predicted that space mining was going to be big business. Space mining companies like Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, backed by the likes of. 's Larry...
