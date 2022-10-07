ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up on a warrant for a home burglary out of Potter County; that crime was reported in April.

According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Sunnygrove Drive after the homeowner called 911 and said two firearms had gone missing that day. Investigators met with the victim who told them a man wearing dark clothing had entered the home and was mistaken by the homeowner as a contractor there to do a job. Later, the homeowner discovered that a rifle and a shotgun had gone missing.

Investigators said that same day, a series of auto burglaries were also reported in the area. The suspect in those crimes was caught on camera shattering windows to gain access to several locked cars. Investigators said the suspect matched the description provided by the homeowner of the man he had mistaken for a contractor.

Later that same day, officers responded to a hotel along E Highway 80 after a man matching the description of the burglary suspect checked in and rented a room. The suspect was then identified as Casarez; officers said he was found hiding in a plumbing access room across from his rented room. Once in custody, investigators requested a search warrant and found the missing guns in Casarez’s hotel room.

Casarez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday morning on a US Marshal hold. His bond has been set at a combined $52,500.

