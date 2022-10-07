ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't come home at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. How we went from ‘I do’ to ‘I hate you’ in no time flat. What goes through your mind when your husband doesn’t come home one night? In my case, it was fear, anxiety, uncertainty, jealousy, and anger.
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
Mary Duncan

Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Share Business Profits with Husband

Should married couples share everything with one another, including wealth?. Marriage can come with a lot of complications and baggage, although that can be true for most relationships. But when a person makes wedding vows, they are committing to share their entire life with another person, which is no small promise.
Mary Duncan

Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many chores

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my friend Sarah lived in a very religious nuclear family. Her parents were married since they were teenagers and were high up members of their church. They had a son and daughter, Sarah, a dog and a goldfish. Her father worked and ruled the roost, her mother did all the chores and shopping and kept the house and kids in order. They were the perfect little family.
BOSTON, MA
Tracey Folly

Woman devastated when daughter-in-law refuses to allow her to take care of her son's tomato seedlings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was younger, my grandmother would often tell me stories about her daughter-in-law, whom she hated. From the way my grandmother talked about her, there was no love lost between them. The two women butted heads on almost everything, and my grandmother frequently felt left out and excluded from her own son's life.

