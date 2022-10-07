ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland

The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth

The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull

After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent

Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?

Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?

It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?

I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk Is This Saturday In Carlton

It is time again for the 14th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk in Carlton. This walk is free and not a fundraiser it is a time to gather together to remember loved ones we have lost, and to bring awareness toward suicide prevention. Every year 150-200 people gather together for this very important event.
CARLTON, MN
