I-35 Northbound Lanes Closed In Duluth – Early Morning October 11
Not so fast. It seems like the new northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project area just opened up and now there's another closure coming that drivers will want to be aware of. This one, however, will be brief and early. Officials with the Minnesota Department of...
Superior Fire Department Open House-Car Seat Clinic Happens October 22
Get an up-close look at the workings of the Superior Fire Department, learn about important safety measures, and have some fun at the same time. Everyone's invited to attend the Open House at the department's Headquarters facility on Tower Avenue, Saturday, October 22. It'll be an afternoon full of activities...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland
The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Charges Filed In Superior Armed Suspect Case That Closed Daycare, School + Mariner Business Center
Charges have been brought against the suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident on October 6 in Superior that closed a daycare, schools, and the Mariner Business Center. According to the booking details provided by the Douglas County Jail, 33-year old Brandon Anthony Cole-Breezee was arrested by the...
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
Wanna Test Drive A City Bus? Duluth Transit Authority Hosting Free Public Test Drive Event
There are some things in life you never really think you'll have the opportunity to drive. At the top of my list, for example, is a Zamboni. Another thing most people don't get to drive is a city bus, but the Duluth Transit Authority is providing the opportunity to scratch that one off the list.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull
After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent
Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?
Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?
I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
KAAL-TV
Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk Is This Saturday In Carlton
It is time again for the 14th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk in Carlton. This walk is free and not a fundraiser it is a time to gather together to remember loved ones we have lost, and to bring awareness toward suicide prevention. Every year 150-200 people gather together for this very important event.
