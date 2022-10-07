Read full article on original website
Related
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon: Helaena Already Spoiled the Dance of the Dragons
Helaena Targaryen has been an intriguing addition to House of the Dragon considering that there are some interesting changes to the character. For instance, the Game of Thrones prequel appears to be introducing Helaena as a dreamer who can see the future and she never fails to share her prophecies. The latest one in Episode 7 has once again teased what will happen in the Dance of the Dragons.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6 October)....
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer
The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
What to Watch podcast: 9-1-1 brings emergency response to new heights in season 6
On today's episode, Woody Allen retires from directing; Stephen Spielberg wins big at TIFF; and Jason Reitman pays touching tribute to his late father, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. Plus, we return to the 118 for a new season of 9-1-1 that's jam-packed with more wild emergencies — including a disaster...
ComicBook
Titans Releases First Official Clip From Season 4
Warner Bros. has been in the news a lot as of late, and it seems that no project is safe after the cancelation of Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been on a tangent with his new mandates and getting rid of a bunch of original programming from the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max original series Doom Patrol and Titans are rumored to be canceled after their next season, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the streaming service from marketing them. New York Comic-Con is happening this week and the streaming service revealed a new clip from Titans, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming fourth season.
Tulsa King boss says Sylvester Stallone gets to flex his comedic muscles in new mob drama
Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) just got out of jail after 25 years. And his reception was not what he was expecting. "He's expecting to be rewarded for being a good soldier. Instead, he gets shipped out unceremoniously to Tulsa, Oklahoma, which for him might as well be another planet," showrunner Terence Winter tells EW of his new series Tulsa King. "He's also kind of out of a time capsule. He went away in 1997 when the internet was just getting started and before cell phones were rampant and before Uber. So he's really a guy who's out of time."
Popculture
Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
Joanne Whalley promises that the older, wiser Sorsha is still a badass in new Willow series
Is there anything better than a heroine who kicks ass? Maybe a heroine who kicks ass and transforms from villain to hero over the course of the story?. For a generation, that was Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) in Willow, daughter and sword of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), until a brush with love and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) leads her to fight with the good guys.
‘American Horror Story’ Fans Are Already Making Comparisons Between ‘AHS: NYC’ and ‘Pose’
'AHS: NYC' is the newest series of 'American Horror Story' debuting on FX. Here's what fans are saying about the similarities between season 11 and 'Pose.'
Entertainment Weekly
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 1