What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
SheKnows

This Smart Ember Mug Keeps Your Coffee Warm for Hours After You Forget About It — Snag It on Sale Now

Starting your day with a nice, hot drink gets you in the right mindset for your day. Plus, it’s so relaxing and soothing. But too often, day-to-day distractions interrupt the enjoyable moment, leaving lukewarm coffee and tea that ends up in the sink. Instead of tossing your drink if you can’t get to it right away, we found the perfect solution — this temperature-controlled mug that keeps drinks hot for hours. Ember’s Mug² 10oz Temperature Control Smart Mug allows you to keep your favorite drinks warm for up to an hour and a half. The mug is temperature-controlled via the brand’s...
Futurity

You may actually pay more with an Amazon discount

More than a quarter of vacuum cleaners sold on Amazon have at some point pretended to offer a discount when they had actually just increased the price, according to new research. By pairing a price increase with the introduction of a previously unadvertised “list price” for a product, Amazon signals...
Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
