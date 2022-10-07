ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Update: Chris Olave Out Seahawks Game | Week 5

New Orleans Saints star rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Seahawks. Olave sustained the injury after catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the 3rd quarter of the contest. The Seahawks defender tackled Olave and slammed his head into the turf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Waive K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. Seibert...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Takeaways from New York Giants’ Week 5 Win vs. Green Bay Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. Coaching. It does make a difference for a team, and for proof of that, look no further than the job New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his staff are doing this season, their first in New york. Daboll and company,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans 13, Jaguars 6: Trevor Lawrence, Offense Sputter in Ugly Loss

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday as big favorites -- favorited by a touchdown for the first time in nearly three years. But in one of the most disappointing and let-down performances by the franchise in recent years, the Jaguars again failed to answer the moment, losing 13-6 to the previously winless Houston Texans to drop to 2-3.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals

Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bills Bowl Over Steelers in Kenny Pickett’s Debut

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were overmatched on paper in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and the talent disparity that existed on paper manifested when the two teams met on the field in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis led a relentless offensive attack that ended in a 38-3 blowout win for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions’ Week 5 Grades: Lions Wave White Flag Before Bye Week

A windy Sunday afternoon began with optimism for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the game hoping to roll a New England Patriots team starting its third-string quarterback. However, defensive struggles and an ineffective offense made for a nightmarish day. The Lions were shut out Sunday, 29-0, and fell to...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers hit another low, losing a ‘home’ game in a sea of red. Was it Rhule’s last?

Carolina Panther fans voted with their wallets again on Sunday, and the results weren’t pretty for the home team. So many Panther fans sold their tickets that much of the usually blue stadium turned into a sea of scarlet red, as San Francisco supporters eagerly bought up many of the best seats and morphed Bank of America Stadium into something that felt a lot closer to California than Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Falcons Trade LB Deion Jones to Browns

View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons have traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Browns for “late round draft compensation,” per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones, who was a regular starter for the Falcons last season, recorded 137 tackles, which was...
ATLANTA, GA

