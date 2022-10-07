Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
Panthers-49ers live updates: San Francisco overwhelms Carolina, drops Panthers to 1-4
With time ticking down in what was already assured to be another Panthers loss, the San Francisco 49ers put an emphatic exclamation point on their win Sunday with a TD with 3:15 to play in the contest. Tevin Coleman gets this score, with an extra point from Mitch Wishnowsky. Eddy...
Saints Injury Update: Chris Olave Out Seahawks Game | Week 5
New Orleans Saints star rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Seahawks. Olave sustained the injury after catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the 3rd quarter of the contest. The Seahawks defender tackled Olave and slammed his head into the turf.
Raleigh News & Observer
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
Lions Waive K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. Seibert...
Takeaways from New York Giants’ Week 5 Win vs. Green Bay Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. Coaching. It does make a difference for a team, and for proof of that, look no further than the job New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his staff are doing this season, their first in New york. Daboll and company,...
Texans 13, Jaguars 6: Trevor Lawrence, Offense Sputter in Ugly Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday as big favorites -- favorited by a touchdown for the first time in nearly three years. But in one of the most disappointing and let-down performances by the franchise in recent years, the Jaguars again failed to answer the moment, losing 13-6 to the previously winless Houston Texans to drop to 2-3.
Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals
Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints ‘Got All the Calls’ in Seattle Loss
In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome. For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the...
Bills Bowl Over Steelers in Kenny Pickett’s Debut
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were overmatched on paper in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and the talent disparity that existed on paper manifested when the two teams met on the field in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis led a relentless offensive attack that ended in a 38-3 blowout win for Buffalo.
Panthers QB Report Card: Baker Mayfield’s pick-six kills momentum in loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers’ special teams unit had just blocked a 43-yard field-goal attempt by San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. The big play gave the Panthers momentum, and Baker Mayfield and the offense took over possession with 1:43 left in the first half — plenty of time to get some points on the board ahead of halftime.
Lions’ Week 5 Grades: Lions Wave White Flag Before Bye Week
A windy Sunday afternoon began with optimism for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the game hoping to roll a New England Patriots team starting its third-string quarterback. However, defensive struggles and an ineffective offense made for a nightmarish day. The Lions were shut out Sunday, 29-0, and fell to...
Panthers hit another low, losing a ‘home’ game in a sea of red. Was it Rhule’s last?
Carolina Panther fans voted with their wallets again on Sunday, and the results weren’t pretty for the home team. So many Panther fans sold their tickets that much of the usually blue stadium turned into a sea of scarlet red, as San Francisco supporters eagerly bought up many of the best seats and morphed Bank of America Stadium into something that felt a lot closer to California than Charlotte.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield injured in Sunday’s Week 5 loss to 49ers
Baker Mayfield watched from the Carolina Panthers’ sideline as backup quarterback PJ Walker led the offense on a meaningless final drive in Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers hit another low, losing a ‘home’ game in a sea of red....
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Cameron Dantzler Comes Up Huge For Vikings By Stripping Bears’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette
"That boy Cam Dantzler called game!" yelled a player in the Vikings' locker room. Indeed he did. A rollercoaster of a Vikings victory over the Bears on Sunday was sealed when Dantzler stripped a former teammate to end any chances of the Bears sending the game to overtime. With a...
Report: Falcons Trade LB Deion Jones to Browns
View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons have traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Browns for “late round draft compensation,” per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones, who was a regular starter for the Falcons last season, recorded 137 tackles, which was...
