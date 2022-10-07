Time to unhook your garden hoses. Iowa will be under a freeze warning Saturday morning.

It's time that time of year again, Iowa — make sure to cover your plants and disconnect your garden hoses because all but the far northwest corner of the state will be under a freeze warning between 1-9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the high 20s and low 30s early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The chilly temperatures will be accompanied by widespread frost across most of the state.

Expect a high of 55 degrees on Friday in Des Moines, followed by 61 Saturday and 72 Sunday. Central Iowa will see a low of about 33 degrees Saturday morning and the forecast calls for lows of 43 early Sunday and 44 Sunday morning.

To prepare for the chilly temperatures the weather service recommends Iowans cover sensitive vegetation or take it inside and cover or drain outdoor pipes and unhook garden hoses to avoid the risk of pipes freezing or bursting.

More tips for preparing for the first frost of the season

Experts have offered their recommendations on how Iowans can best protect their pets, their plants, their pipes, their cars and themselves for cooler temperatures on the horizon.

Protect your pets by bringing them indoors or by making sure they have adequate housing to protect them from the elements. Contact the Animal Rescue League or the Des Moines Police Department's non-emergency number at 515-283-4811 for more information on keeping your pets safe in the cold.

To prevent pipes from freezing, leave a faucet slowly dripping to keep water flowing and open under-sink cabinets to allow warm air to circulate near your pipes. Check your water meter to make sure your pipes are not frozen.

Park your car in a garage, if you can, to keep it safe from the cold. Car owners are also encouraged to use electric engine warming blankets on top of their engines or on the inside of their car hoods to keep their engines warm overnight.

Protect yourself from frostbite by limiting your time outdoors and wearing proper layers. Exercise and proper hydration and diet can also help.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.