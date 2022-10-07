ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Time to unhook your garden hoses. Iowa will be under a freeze warning Saturday morning.

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
It's time that time of year again, Iowa — make sure to cover your plants and disconnect your garden hoses because all but the far northwest corner of the state will be under a freeze warning between 1-9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the high 20s and low 30s early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The chilly temperatures will be accompanied by widespread frost across most of the state.

Expect a high of 55 degrees on Friday in Des Moines, followed by 61 Saturday and 72 Sunday. Central Iowa will see a low of about 33 degrees Saturday morning and the forecast calls for lows of 43 early Sunday and 44 Sunday morning.

To prepare for the chilly temperatures the weather service recommends Iowans cover sensitive vegetation or take it inside and cover or drain outdoor pipes and unhook garden hoses to avoid the risk of pipes freezing or bursting.

More tips for preparing for the first frost of the season

  • Experts have offered their recommendations on how Iowans can best protect their pets, their plants, their pipes, their cars and themselves for cooler temperatures on the horizon.
  • Protect your pets by bringing them indoors or by making sure they have adequate housing to protect them from the elements. Contact the Animal Rescue League or the Des Moines Police Department's non-emergency number at 515-283-4811 for more information on keeping your pets safe in the cold.
  • To prevent pipes from freezing, leave a faucet slowly dripping to keep water flowing and open under-sink cabinets to allow warm air to circulate near your pipes. Check your water meter to make sure your pipes are not frozen.
  • Park your car in a garage, if you can, to keep it safe from the cold. Car owners are also encouraged to use electric engine warming blankets on top of their engines or on the inside of their car hoods to keep their engines warm overnight.
  • Protect yourself from frostbite by limiting your time outdoors and wearing proper layers. Exercise and proper hydration and diet can also help.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
NWS
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise in Iowa

(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Dedicated Monarch Butterfly Acres Increase

Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Comments / 0

