Week 7 high school volleyball rankings released Thursday by IGHSAU

By The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

IOWA RANKINGS

The Week 7 high school volleyball rankings released Thursday, October 6, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

CLASS 5A

1.Iowa City Liberty (25-8); 2. Ankeny (26-4); 3. Pleasant Valley (23-6); 4. West Des Moines Dowling (24-8); 5. Ankeny Centennial (21-8); 6. Cedar Falls (21-6); 7. Waukee Northwest (22-8); 8. Johnston (15-9); 9. West Des Moines Valley (12-15); 10. Urbandale (12-13); 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-9); 12. Sioux City East (14-10); 13. Sioux City North (19-11); 14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (19-15); 15. Dubuque Senior (18-15). Dropped out: Muscatine (10)

CLASS 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (26-2); 2. North Scott (24-4); 3. Marion (26-4); 4. Western Dubuque (19-5); 5. Indianola (24-6); 6. West Delaware (22-10); 7. North Polk (27-9); 8. Norwalk (16-7); 9. Bondurant-Farrar (17-9); 10. Clear Creek-Amana (25-8); 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (19-7); 12. ADM (17-4); 13. Knoxville (19-8); 14. Charles City (18-8); 15. Sioux City Heelan (15-10). Dropped out: Decorah (11), Waverly-Shell Rock (15)

CLASS 3A

1.Des Moines Christian (36-3); 2. Davenport Assumption (22-5); 3. Mount Vernon (25-3); 4. Sioux Center (20-3); 5. Union (30-3); 6. West Liberty (23-5); 7. Unity Christian (16-7); 8. Osage (19-6); 9. Solon (20-9); 10. Nevada (19-11); 11. Mid-Prairie (16-6); 12. Dubuque Wahlert (10-10); 13. Center Point-Urbana (15-12); 14. Monticello (19-9); 15. Vinton-Shellsburg (28-11). Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A

1.Dike-New Hartford (28-2); 2. Western Christian (27-4); 3. Wapsie Valley (35-3); 4. Denver (28-7); 5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-4); 6. Lisbon (30-2); 7. Hinton (18-1); 8. Missouri Valley (27-3); 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg (26-9); 10. Grundy Center (25-9); 11. West Burlington (32-6); 12. Wilton (18-5); 13. Carroll Kuemper (27-4); 14. Dyersville Beckman (22-10); 15. Treynor (20-7). Dropped out: South Hardin (15)

CLASS 1A

1.Springville (28-2); 2. North Tama (22-4); 3. Notre Dame (27-10); 4. Le Mars Gehlen (17-6); 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-7); 6. Newell-Fonda (23-4); 7. Ankeny Centennial (29-3); 8. Don Bosco (18-7); 9. Sidney (27-5); 10. Holy Trinity (18-8); 11. North Cedar (20-7); 12. AGWSR (12-20); 13. Dunkerton (16-11); 14. New London (18-9); 15. Stanton (25-6). Dropped out: East Mills (14)

