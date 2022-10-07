ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Publisher of Our Tallahassee shuttering partisan media site for new venture

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2Ovu_0iQBnKp300

After more than a year in operation, the partisan media and electioneering site Our Tallahassee is closing up shop.

Unabashedly devoted to Tallahassee’s progressive candidates and an ardent critic of the Blueprint sales tax program, the website aimed to shape the 2022 elections through articles aimed at attacking select incumbents, city and county leadership and large-scale controversial development projects.

Publisher Bob Lotane said while Our Tallahassee is closing, a new product — a news digest format including analysis and opinion — will take its place.

He said the catalyst for the closure was the organization’s LLC filing pending expiration.

“I said, ‘Change is good,’ and decided to take the plunge,” Lotane wrote in a prepared statement.

He added he plans to relax a bit and do some traveling while working toward the launch of a new product, "yet to be named.”

New venture for Bob Lotane to remain political

The working title for the new venture is “Tallahassee Politics: Analysis, Opinion, News,” and is likely to include “input from across the political spectrum.”

Staffed solely by political operative and former lobbyist Max Herrle, Our Tallahassee’s content often was a blurred line between electioneering, campaign attack ad and news.

At the same time he wrote for the site, Herrle worked behind the scenes supporting and working for local candidates as well as operating political committees that raised funds and bought ads.

Election takeaways:Missed targets, resurgent Republicans and tepid turnout

Lotane said Herrle, who previously advised the campaigns of city commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow, will continue consulting and is working toward a television product separate from Our Tallahassee.

Both commissioners denied any involvement with the website when it launched in summer 2021 as the federal public corruption trial into the dealings of former city commissioner Scott Maddox and hotelier J.T. Burnette ramped up.

Our Tallahassee often criticized Mayor John Dailey, other officials

The website touted its progressive agenda and obvious animus for the City Hall and Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency power structures. Its stories frequently heaped criticism on Mayor John Dailey, City Manager Reese Goad and Police Chief Lawrence Revell as well as the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

A top Our Tallahassee target was Dianne Williams-Cox, whose defeat could have shifted the balance of power in City Hall toward the progressives. But the commissioner, who beat Lotane himself in the 2018 election cycle, rose above the site's narrative and easily secured re-election in August. She bested challenger Adner Marcelin, whose campaign was the recipient of Herrle's advice and political committee funding.

Initially, the site launched in secrecy, not listing any staffers or bylines. But Lotane wrote a column introducing the website, its philosophy and other contributors including Herrle and author Jeff Vandermeer, who later parted ways with Our Tallahassee but continued to promote it.

Their Tallahassee:

The website was the first of a handful that looked to spin Tallahassee's political scene and offer sharable headlines in support of candidates and their agendas.

This summer, Our Tallahassee and Grow Tallahassee were joined by 4TLH, which is published by former County Commissioner Bryan Desloge and former Florida State University vice president Lee Hinkle and supports establishment candidates.

Lotane said he has met with designers and developers for his new venture but said there is no timetable for it to launch. He hailed the work of Our Tallahassee over the past year.

“We weren’t sure if we would last six days or six weeks, and we’ve lasted well over a year,” said Lotane of the site, which also solicited donations from the community. “We have broken numerous stories, held public and elected officials up to scrutiny and added to the lively political debate in a very political city.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 1

Related
fsunews.com

Grow Tallahassee endorsed candidates outspend opponents by nearly double

Pro-business, developer-backed Grow Tallahassee Political Committee has been a key player in a number of tempestuous local races this election cycle. According to Grow Tallahassee’s website, the political committee describes itself as a “local non-profit organization aiming to promote economic development and growth within the greater Tallahassee – Leon County region.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture

Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs

Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1

Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. Good Morning America will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming. Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and GMA will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Maddox
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
thefamuanonline.com

Week of delays due to Ian

Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Florida State University held its annual ‘Out In The South’ event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Florida State University Panama City held its third annual’ Out In The South’ event to educate and affirm experiences in the LQTBQ plus communities. Florida State University Panama City partnered with Gulf Coast State College, United Way of Northwest Florida, the NorthWest Florida LBTBQ Center, and several more. Organizers were hoping […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Mayor#Unabashedly#Llc
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
thefamuanonline.com

Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly

Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property

On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS Sports

Watch NC State vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. FSU and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy