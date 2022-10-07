ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New era of Kansas football will include major development project, facility renovations

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE — It certainly is a new era for Kansas football.

Kansas Athletics announced a development project Friday that will look “to create a north gateway to campus that includes new multi-use space and reimagined Kansas Football facilities.” It’ll be focused on transforming the area by the 11th and Mississippi streets’ intersection, and could bring “a mix of conference and entertainment space, retail and other functions that drive regional economic growth and generate revenue for academic programming.” David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will receive major upgrades and the Anderson Family Football Complex will be renovated as well.

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests who are touring KU and visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a release. “For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities.”

The announcement comes with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in town to feature the football game between No. 17 Kansas and No. 18 TCU. The Jayhawks have their third-straight sold-out crowd for the first time in more than a decade. The success head coach Lance Leipold has brought to the program in just the second year of his rebuild has created an energy around it that has shown no signs of slowing down.

The project itself will start in 2023 with the Anderson Family Football complex renovations, which Leipold will meet next week with architecture and design partners to talk about. That will include site preparation work related that is “related to storm water, sanitation, Wi-Fi availability and electrical system upgrades.” In time, Kansas will choose a construction manager for that.

HNTB has already been selected as the lead architect and will work with a Lawrence-based organization in Multistudio. Nations Group, a firm that specializes in college athletics venues and facilities with mixed-use possibilities, has also been brought in. All in all, these groups will help Kansas come up with more specific plans, timelines and cost estimates in time.

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said in the release. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy.”

The funding for this will primarily come from private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales and future development opportunities at the site. Kansas is looking to host conferences and events on campus in a way that can benefit the university, Lawrence and the region. An economic impact study has been commissioned, and a project developer will be brought in as well to create the plan for how mixed-use facilities in and around the renovated football stadium can be used.

That new-look David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will include improved sight-lines for fans, more concessions and restrooms. The concourse will be addressed, with new “club seats, loge seats and ledge suites” as well. And Elevate Sports Ventures will be used to speak with fans about what they are looking for.

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Leipold said in the release. “It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”

Goff added in the release: “Now, more than ever, college athletics — and certainly sustained success in the sport of football — are critical to the health and vibrancy of our entire university community. There is tremendous excitement for this project among donors and partners who believe in KU’s mission, and in partnership with KU Endowment, we’ll be reaching out in earnest to our benefactors and supporters to ensure this ambitious vision becomes reality.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

