ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College's Stockdale Center heavily damaged by fire Thursday

By Monmouth Fire Department
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqbLb_0iQBnFPQ00

MONMOUTH — Heavy fire damage was reported at the Stockdale Center at Monmouth College Thursday, according to the Monmouth Fire Department.

At at 1:56 p.m. Thursday firefighters responded to 318 North 9th Street at the Monmouth College Stockdale Center, for an activated fire alarm with smoke being reported inside the building.

Upon arrival, the incident commander observed visible smoke coming from all floors in the southwest corner of the building and requested a second alarm calling the off-duty Monmouth Firefighters and an ambulance.

According to the press release, Monmouth firefighters entered the building to extinguish the fire and were met with extreme heat and zero visibility. Due to the high heat, the firefighters were forced to back out and then entered for a second time before backing out again. Due to the difficulty with the initial route to the fire, the firefighters located an alternate access which provided a better position to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported injuries and the firefighters were able to confine the fire to the area of the building where it started which sustained heavy damage. The rest of the building was not damaged by the fire, but did have minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth Fire Department and appears to be unintentional.

The incident eventually went to three alarms and agencies that assisted the Monmouth Fire Department include the Central Warren Fire Protection District, Galesburg Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Monmouth Police Department, Monmouth College Campus Safety, and Monmouth College Maintenance Staff.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

East Moline 3 vehicle crash

Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport

One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
tspr.org

Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KCAU 9 News

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
GRANDVIEW, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Fire Alarm#Monmouth College#Monmouth Firefighters
1470 WMBD

Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment

The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant

A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
LOSTANT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvik.org

West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring

Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday

A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Adult, juvenile arrested after Thursday afternoon shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Two teenagers are in trouble with the law after gunshots were fired late Thursday afternoon in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Smith Street near DuSable. Officers say they saw two males running away from the area following a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds being fired.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash

Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy