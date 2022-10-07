Jaguars will talk to Trevor Lawrence about wearing gloves in rainy games

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a case of the butterfingers during a rainy, windy Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His four fumbles were costly in the 29-21 loss and could result in Lawrence wearing gloves if the Jaguars encounter rough weather again.

“We’ll talk about anything that will help us,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters Thursday. “We’ll present the idea of possibly wearing gloves if that’s something he wants, but again, the quarterback’s got to be comfortable.

“Really, the players in general have to be comfortable going into the game. If that’s something he feels comfortable with, then that’s something we’ll do. If he feels like that gives him the best ability to hold onto the football in situations like that, now I haven’t been in many games that were like that in terms of just the amount of rain and all that. Yeah, we will explore all avenues just to give us the best possible situation if that comes up again.”

Two of Lawrence’s fumbles came on strip sacks when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick was in his lap after beating right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Another was a failed snap and the first fumble of the day for Lawrence came when the ball simply slipped out of his hand.

“The unfortunate part, in that game at least, was that there were two completely unforced,” Taylor said of the fumbles. “We had a quarterback center exchange and then we had one that just slipped out of our hand. So those were the really disappointing ones. When it happens in the pocket, it’s going to happen from time-to-time. You want to do everything you can to not let that happen, but we understand that. The two unforced were the ones that really, really hurt us.”

The Eagles scored 22 points off the Jaguars’ five turnovers on the day in Week 4.