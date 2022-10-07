Read full article on original website
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Bruno & Almiron inspire big Magpies win
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Bruno Guimaraes & Miguel Almiron both find the net in big Magpies win.
Antonio Conte mourns passing of Gian Piero Ventrone
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has opened up on the sudden passing of fitness coach and close friend Gian Piero Ventrone.
Roberto Martinez warns Eden Hazard not to repeat nightclub incident
Roberto Martinez discusses Eden Hazard going out two days before a recent Belgium game & confirms intention to start Real Madrid winger at the World Cup.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
Reims 0-0 PSG: Les Parisiens fire blanks as Ramos sent off
PSG were held to a 0-0 draw by Reims in Ligue 1 without Lionel Messi.
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Diego Costa reignites feud with Antonio Conte on Chelsea return
Diego Costa has spoken of his delight at receiving a warm reception from Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge, insisting his exit was down to former manager Antonio Conte and not for a lack of love for the club.
Gareth Southgate vows to see out England contract
Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with England after the World Cup.
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League.
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde expected to return for El Clasico
Barcelona have been handed a big boost ahead of El Clasico, with Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde set to be fit for it.
Gianluca Scamacca shows he's ready to fire for improving West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca was the star of the show as West Ham overcame Fulham 3-1 at London Stadium.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
