Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 7
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 6
- theft of lost property-4 th degree; 4 th St. S.W; phone; $100
Arrests
October 6
Barker, Harrison R; 29
- driving under the influence
Johnson, William N; 64
- FTA-interference with domestic violence emergency
Overton, Shayla D; 26
- driving under the influence
- attempting to elude
- resisting arrest
- obstructing governmental operations
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Weldon, Freddie D; 51
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
