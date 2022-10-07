ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 7

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 6

  • theft of lost property-4 th degree; 4 th St. S.W; phone; $100

Arrests

October 6

Barker, Harrison R; 29

  • driving under the influence

Johnson, William N; 64

  • FTA-interference with domestic violence emergency

Overton, Shayla D; 26

  • driving under the influence
  • attempting to elude
  • resisting arrest
  • obstructing governmental operations
  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Weldon, Freddie D; 51

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

