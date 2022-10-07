Read full article on original website
Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community. President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
California International Airshow returns this weekend
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A fall tradition returns to the Salinas Municipal Airport The California International Airshow will be taking to the skies on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of thrills and family fun for all to enjoy. Active military members do get into the Airshow for free with a valid I.D. You can The post California International Airshow returns this weekend appeared first on KION546.
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 7!
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey holds off Scotts Valley, 18-14 The Toreadores take the lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from QB Preston White to WR Kavon Collins. Monterey improves to 3-0 in Mission Division play. Scotts Valley is now 0-2, but with losses to two quality opponents in Monterey and Soquel High.
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
The ’Stache goes off into the sunset: After 40 years, KSBW’s Phil Gomez retires from TV news
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Who’s the most prominent and familiar media figure in Santa Cruz County?. That’s...
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
