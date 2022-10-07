ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

GPS - Free Report) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

ABT - Free Report) closed at $101.79, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

VRTX - Free Report) closed at $295.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

SNY - Free Report) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares...
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

CCXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. ChemoCentryx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Is Staar Surgical (STAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Don't Worry About a Recession: Zacks OCT Market Strategy

DJIA (YTD -16.7% on Oct. 6th) Next, I quote what “See It Market” put down, after its review of the last 80 years — “There have been eleven recessions since the late 1940s, coincidentally with an average duration of eleven months.”. “Interestingly, the average price return of the...
5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes as Rates Rise

The Federal Reserve, in its effort to fight inflation, increased the interest rate by 75 basis points yet again in its last meeting in September. The inflation data commonly, represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.1% for the month of August after remaining unchanged from July, mostly because of the increasing prices of goods and services, including rents, food and healthcare.
Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
