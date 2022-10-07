BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters from around the country are heading to North Dakota for what is considered one of the “Super Bowl” weekends for sportsmen. It’s pheasant opener weekend, and numbers this year are strong, but experts say there may have been a shift in where the birds are most populous. They say pheasants are more heavily populating in the northwest region this year, as opposed to the southwest.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO