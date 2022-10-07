Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
How past droughts effect pheasant populations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters from around the country are heading to North Dakota for what is considered one of the “Super Bowl” weekends for sportsmen. It’s pheasant opener weekend, and numbers this year are strong, but experts say there may have been a shift in where the birds are most populous. They say pheasants are more heavily populating in the northwest region this year, as opposed to the southwest.
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
Comments / 0