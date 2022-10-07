ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer hosted 'grillin' with Gretchen' event in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a campaign stop in Flint Sunday to host the "Grillin' with Gretchen" event. Governor Whitmer's goal of the event is to hear from the people of Flint. "We're making real progress and the incredible investment we've made in education is they way...
FLINT, MI
Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
GAYLORD, MI
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County

NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
NOVI, MI
State
Michigan State
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
#FTW Week 7 Highlights and Scores

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a big Homecoming win for Ithaca as they knocked off Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-18.
MICHIGAN STATE
