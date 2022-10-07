Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer hosted 'grillin' with Gretchen' event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a campaign stop in Flint Sunday to host the "Grillin' with Gretchen" event. Governor Whitmer's goal of the event is to hear from the people of Flint. "We're making real progress and the incredible investment we've made in education is they way...
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
U.S. & Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Oct. 9 to honor fallen firefighters
LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to firefighters and...
EXCLUSIVE: Messiah's Law case to be recharged; 3-year-old killed in drive by shooting
FLINT, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in October of 2020. That murder led to the creation of a bill called messiah's law, which is currently going through the state legislature. Messiah‘s family have been waiting for some sort of justice to be served for nearly...
#FTW Week 7 Highlights and Scores
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a big Homecoming win for Ithaca as they knocked off Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-18.
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Tittabawassee Township man arrested for allegedly stealing boat
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 55-year-old Tittabawassee Township man has been arraigned on charges for allegedly stealing a boat and two trailers. Police say the thefts occurred on Midland Rd. at SDR Storage between October 2020 and April 2021. The TTPD was able to recover the stolen items in September...
