Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker Joins Dropkick Murphys for Working Man’s Anthem ‘The Last One’ [Watch]

Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker has teamed up with influential punk rockers Dropkick Murphys for their searing new anthem, "The Last One." This new collaboration is included on Dropkick Murphy's new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which was released today (Sept. 30). Thematically, the project is a celebration and continuation of the philosophies vocalized by prolific folk poet Woody Guthrie.
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Top 10 Loretta Lynn Songs

Figuring out the best songs released by Loretta Lynn is difficult, simply because the Kentucky-born legend has amassed one of the most influential catalogs in all of country music. Although she was known for speaking her mind, criticizing the no-good men she's come across and singing about taboo topics such...
Hank Jr. Is Grandpa of the Year, It Would Seem [Pictures]

To some, Hank Williams Jr. is known as Bocephus. To others, he's simply "Grandpa." The country music legend recently cleared his calendar to attend "Grandparent's Day" at his grandchildren's school. While other grandparents filled the school's auditorium, it's unclear how many knew they were in the presence of a man who has spent decades in the music industry.
Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win

It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

