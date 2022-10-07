Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Carly Pearce Onstage in Chicago for Surprise Duet [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is currently in the midst of her Heartfirst Tour, and during a stop at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday night (Oct. 1), the singer had a very special surprise in store: She brought out her longtime friend and duet partner Carly Pearce for a surprise onstage rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home."
Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker Joins Dropkick Murphys for Working Man’s Anthem ‘The Last One’ [Watch]
Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker has teamed up with influential punk rockers Dropkick Murphys for their searing new anthem, "The Last One." This new collaboration is included on Dropkick Murphy's new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which was released today (Sept. 30). Thematically, the project is a celebration and continuation of the philosophies vocalized by prolific folk poet Woody Guthrie.
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Blanco Brown’s Energizing Live Performance of ‘Nobody’s More Country’
Blanco Brown is giving fans a sneak preview of what to expect from his newly-launched headlining tour with a very special performance video, premiering exclusively at The Boot today. Earlier this week, the genre-bending talent kicked off his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which will stop in cities across the U.S....
Watch Brandi Carlile’s Blazing Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Brandi Carlile will kick off the 48th season of Austin City Limits on Saturday night (Oct. 1), but The Boot and Taste of Country readers are getting a special sneak peek at her set today. The acclaimed singer-songwriter's third ACL appearance features an eclectic mix of tracks from throughout her...
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Maren Morris Rocks a Hilarious Height Difference While Posing With ‘Tall Guy’ Shaquille O’Neal [Photo]
Maren Morris was in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night (Oct. 1) to perform as part of The Event, a benefit hosted by Shaquille O'Neal in support of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's work with underserved young people in the Vegas and Atlanta, Ga. areas. Of course, the country star couldn't...
Top 10 Loretta Lynn Songs
Figuring out the best songs released by Loretta Lynn is difficult, simply because the Kentucky-born legend has amassed one of the most influential catalogs in all of country music. Although she was known for speaking her mind, criticizing the no-good men she's come across and singing about taboo topics such...
Hank Jr. Is Grandpa of the Year, It Would Seem [Pictures]
To some, Hank Williams Jr. is known as Bocephus. To others, he's simply "Grandpa." The country music legend recently cleared his calendar to attend "Grandparent's Day" at his grandchildren's school. While other grandparents filled the school's auditorium, it's unclear how many knew they were in the presence of a man who has spent decades in the music industry.
Tayla Lynn Remembers Her Grandmother, Loretta Lynn, in Touching Post: ‘She Gave All of Us Everything’
The world lost a legend this week with the death of Loretta Lynn on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Country artists and fans alike have been sharing their memories and condolences, and Lynn's granddaughter Tayla has also been posting quite a bit on Facebook. "Gettin to meet Jesus was something that brought...
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet [Listen]
Zac Brown Band have enlisted Jimmy Buffett for a duet version of their spirited No. 1 single, “Same Boat.”. In this remake. the 75-year-old “Margaritaville” hitmaker goes solo on the second verse as he delivers its universally relatable lyrics in true laidback Jimmy Buffett fashion. “We all...
Keith Urban Lets Luke Combs Steal His Stage During Nashville Concert [Watch]
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win
It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
Zach Bryan’s ‘American Heartbreak’ Tour Brings Country Charm to New York City
Some people might think country music doesn’t have a home in big cities like New York. And to a certain extent, they’re right. But rising country star Zach Bryan made a crisp, late-September evening in the Big Apple feel like home — no matter where home is to you.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Emily Ann Roberts Celebrates the Small Things in Sunny New Single ‘Whole Lotta Little’ [Listen]
Emily Ann Roberts is back with her first new music in two years. Released today (Oct. 7), "Whole Lotta Little" is a spirited, uplifting ode to the simple things in life. Penned by Roberts, Trent Willmon and Jeremy Spillman, the boot-scootin' track reminds us to celebrate the small successes and little moments that bring joy to everyday life.
