ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

Related
keranews.org

Balch Springs families struggle to find a home — more than a month after floods hit North Texas

About 15 families from the Spring Oaks apartment complex called a Comfort Inn and Suites home more than a month after the flood. But the money for hotel rooms is running out. Lisa Gager spent the past month in a small hotel room on the fourth floor of the hotel. The city of Balch Springs paid for the first week at the hotel. Sharing Life paid for the second. Then Catholic Charities paid for 30 days.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New playground equipment donated to Lakewood Park

DALLAS - A park in Dallas got a big upgrade. Lakewood Park now has a new playground. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday for the playground structure, which was funded by the Lakewood Service League. The volunteer organization said the pandemic highlighted the need for the upgraded equipment. "I...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
keranews.org

Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery

Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas

Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars

1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Charity#Children S Health#Pga Memes Challenge
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news

The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
fox4news.com

Driver crashes into Fort Worth building

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy