Balch Springs families struggle to find a home — more than a month after floods hit North Texas
About 15 families from the Spring Oaks apartment complex called a Comfort Inn and Suites home more than a month after the flood. But the money for hotel rooms is running out. Lisa Gager spent the past month in a small hotel room on the fourth floor of the hotel. The city of Balch Springs paid for the first week at the hotel. Sharing Life paid for the second. Then Catholic Charities paid for 30 days.
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
New playground equipment donated to Lakewood Park
DALLAS - A park in Dallas got a big upgrade. Lakewood Park now has a new playground. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday for the playground structure, which was funded by the Lakewood Service League. The volunteer organization said the pandemic highlighted the need for the upgraded equipment. "I...
Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
Good Day's Brandon Todd is a taco judge for a day
It's no secret that Good Day anchor Brandon Todd is a big foodie. This weekend he got to really live it up as a judge for the Cowtown Taco Throwdown in Fort Worth.
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas
Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills
DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW. It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl. Tonight, the message from...
Rideshares leave blind Dallas man stranded on the side on the road because of service dog
DALLAS - A legally blind Dallas man was left stranded when multiple rideshares refused to pick up the man and his service dog after a trip to the vet. It's something disability rights activists say happens all too often. "Actually Lyft picked me up here at the house and carried...
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Opal Lee, grandmother of Juneteenth, celebrates birthday with day of service
FORT WORTH, Texas - Civil rights icon Opal Lee celebrated her 96th birthday Friday, and she marked the occasion by getting back to work with a day of service for her birthday weekend. There were multiple different ways for volunteers to contribute Saturday morning. Some worked at Opals Farm, the...
Driver crashes into Fort Worth building
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to...
