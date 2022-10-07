Read full article on original website
Related
Old Forge Fire Department respond to residential fire
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 9, Old Forge Fire Department had responded to a residential fire in Old Forge. At 1162 Bennett Street at 7:50 p.m., crews were called to a fire and quickly quenched the flames. Officials say that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire […]
Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment
Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
Fire damages home in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in Old Forge Sunday night. Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time...
WOLF
Three alarm fire heavily damages apartment in Mahanoy City
Mahanoy City, Schuykill Co. — A three alarm fire burned a block in Mahanoy City last night. A family that lived very close to the apartments watched the fire as it unfolded. “Me and my mom were taking out the trash can and we heard an explosion in the backyard," said Justin Espinoza. "Then we saw the fire.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
Tiny trains chug along at Model Train Show
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Model train collectors, both young and old, came out in Lackawanna County Sunday. More than 1K collectors gathered at the Holdiay Inn in Dunmore for the fourth Great Northeast Model Train Show and Sale. The event boasted more than 90 vendors selling model train kits, including vintage and other specialty […]
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Pine Grove Twp. Between: Exit 100 (PA 443) and Lebanon County Line. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound Lane restriction 8am-12pm. Southbound lane restriction 12pm-3pm. Start date: 10/13/22. Est completion date: 10/13/22. Restrictions in effect...
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Security Guard injured after shooting at downtown Reading bar
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Reading, leaving one person injured. On October 9, 2022, around 2:30am, a man showed up to Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound, identifying himself as security at a bar in downtown Reading. According to...
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
'Crystal clear’ video helps police identify alleged wallet thief
Williamsport, Pa. — Under the ruse of applying for a job, a Lycoming County woman walked into a business and allegedly stole a wallet sitting on an employee’s desk unattended. Police viewed surveillance video that was described as “crystal clear” after the employee of Diamond Dinks reported money missing. The officers recognized Kasha Marie Bassett, 26, of Williamsport as they viewed video of the incident, investigators said. Bassett, who was...
Comments / 0