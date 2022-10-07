Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ voice is being compared to another iconic, burger-flipping animated character

Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: First ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia while a surprise star shines in the teaser for Hideo Kojima’s latest game
As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mamma Mia! Mario sounds better in any language besides English in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer might be the tipping point to convince people that perhaps subs are better than dubs, as people preferred to hear Mario speak in other languages rather than English. Apparently, the various voice actors in the international dubs did a better job than Chris Pratt.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
'Super Mario Bros.' movie trailer: Watch the live premiere
Chris Pratt stars as Mario in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie -- watch the live premiere of the film's trailer here!
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Why Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Isn't Something To Get Mad About
Hugh Jackman teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3 is a dream come true, and I won't hear otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser’s NYCC meet-and-greet pics prove he’s the nicest celebrity alive
Brendan Fraser his having, as his fans have affectionally dubbed it, a Brenaissance. The actor had been missing from our screens for some time, but now he is back and fans could not be more thrilled. The actor has been noted as being one of the sweetest guys in Hollywood and his recent outing at the New York Comic Con where he joined his Doom Patrol and Titans co-stars would appear to confirm this as attending fans gush over on Twitter.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The...
The Mario movie trailer is here and fans have decided Bowser's the main character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has finally arrived, and the verdict from fans is nearly universal: Jack Black's Bowser is cooler than Chris Pratt's Mario. That should be little surprise, since Jack Black is cooler than Chris Pratt and Bowser is cooler than Mario, and combining those two factors has had obvious results. The trailer has a big focus on King Koopa, too, opening with him terrorizing a penguin kingdom and easily burning down the icy gates to their castle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Weird Al reveals how he secured so many big names for his own biopic
Who would’ve thought that having Nina West and Conan O’Brien on speed dial came with so many perks?. When “Weird Al” Yankovic first started shopping his satirical autobiography script around Hollywood, customers seemed few and far between. Luckily for us, one of streaming’s biggest perks is that it doesn’t need to live up to the digestibility standards of Hollywood or cable television, neither of which may have ever been able to stomach an idea as creatively out-there as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story like The Roku Channel can, evidently.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director wonders if he’s the right man for the job
Like almost every other multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a preference for promoting from within – a method that’s seen countless writers and filmmakers graduating from one massive-scale superhero blockbuster to something even bigger. In the case of Destin Daniel Cretton, it’s taken him from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a gig loaded with pressure and expectation.
The Mario movie trailer has been reimagined as an N64 game
What if the Super Mario Bros Movie was made in 1996?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ prequel ‘The Winchesters’ brings a beloved ‘Superman’ star onboard
New York Comic Con keeps on giving with its news on all things nerdy, and we’re not just talking about that hotly debated Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer. As we prepare to return to the beloved, complex, and haunting world of Supernatural with The Winchesters prequel series premiering tomorrow, we got some juicy casting information as to who will be playing Sam and Dean’s grandfather.
CNET
'Super Mario Brothers Movie' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt Voicing the Iconic Plumber
It's-a him. Chris Pratt as Mario. OK, so Pratt won't use the stereotyped voice of the video game plumber in the upcoming Mario movie. Co-producer Chris Meledandri confirmed that back in 2021. But on Thursday, Nintendo dropped a highly anticipated teaser trailer for The Super Mario Brothers Movie. "It's been...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Red Notice’ producers tease the back-to-back sequels for Netflix’s biggest movie ever
Becoming the single most popular original movie in the history of the largest and most heavily-subscribed streaming service on the planet is an impressive accolade, but the team behind Red Notice don’t plan on stopping there. Uniting A-list megastars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot to headline a...
Popculture
Nintendo Fans Praise 'Super Mario' Voice Actor Charles Martinet After Movie Trailer Arrives
The official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone's favorite video game plumber. While the film appears visually captivating, many Nintendo fans are not happy about the company letting someone else play the character, after voice actor Charles Martinet has been doing it from the very beginning. This has led a number of Mario players to send Martinet their support on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicholas Stoller movies, ranked
Nicholas Stoller may not be a household name, but you are familiar with his movies. Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and now Bros are some of the biggest mainstream comedies of the last 20 years, and Stoller is the director and writer behind these movies. Like so many comedic talents over...
