Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB 'trending in the right direction' as 'scans have come back clean'
The Miami Dolphins were flattened by the New York Jets 40-17 but have continued to release positive updates on star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama product watched the game from home rather than traveling to MetLife Stadium but is in “great spirits” according to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins. It was Miami’s first game since Tagovailoa was injured against Cincinnati on Sept. 29 and placed in concussion protocol.
NFL・
247Sports
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
247Sports
Jarvis Landry: Nick Saban turned me off Alabama football during recruiting visit
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry was one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2011 class before signing with LSU. Prior to his collegiate career, he was a young sophomore from Lutcher (La.) High School traveling to camps in the summer in the hopes of getting noticed. During a recent appearance on the Truss Levels podcast with Saints teammates Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram, Landry revealed that Nick Saban turned him off Alabama while visiting the Tuscaloosa campus.
Comments / 0