TURBEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING - Oct. 11, 2022
TURBEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING October 11, 2022 6:30 P.M. Media Notifications: The Clarendon Citizen, The Item, The Manning Times Agenda Posted: Town Hall AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER II. INVOCATION III. ADOPTION OF AGENDA IV. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION V. FOR COUNCIL ACTION: A. Approval of Minutes: a. September 13, 2022 Regular Meeting b. September 21, 2022 Special Meeting B. Request from Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office to use Town Square for Halloween Event. Possibly a Christmas Event as well. VI. FOR COUNCIL INFORMATION A. Financial Reports B. Utility Report C. Town Administrator’s Report and Schedule D. REMINDER: The November Town Council Meeting will be held on Monday, November 7th so as not to conflict with the general election. VII. MAYOR’S REPORT VIII. ADJOURNMENT.
CCSD announces teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
McLeod nurses receive important award
McLeod Health is honored to announce that sixteen McLeod Registered Nurses (RN) were selected to receive the 2022 Palmetto Gold Award. These nurses represent McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. They join the ranks of the 211 previous McLeod Nurses who have received this outstanding award.
