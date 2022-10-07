In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO