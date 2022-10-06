ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living

FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Libraries will be close don Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 due to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day & Columbus Day holiday. The main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe branch library will be open today, October 8 until 5 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard Stephen Belli, 88

SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Public Schools Recognizes Jewish Family Services of MetroWest For Its Partnership With District

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Jewish Family Services of MetroWest for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Jewish Family Services of MetroWest was honored for supporting the district’s “Resource Center for families by providing brand new school supplies, clothing, toiletries, and more, said Tiffany Lillie, Framingham Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo Gallery: Musterfield Street Hockey Tournament

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Housing Authority hosted the first-ever Musterfield street hockey tournament this morning, October 8. The event was organized by Officer Chris Pisano and Ryan Carey. The tourney was won by the “Mavericks.”. “I would like to thank Officer Chris Pisano for putting together a terrific street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Advertising For Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Equity, Inclusion and Outreach. The position is responsible for the development of diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the Town, leading/supporting the Town’s efforts to support disproportionately impacted populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and engage with the Select Board and relevant stakeholders in advancing such work. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work to develop and operationalize a long-term program of initiatives that will develop a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, target support for disproportionately impacted populations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop priorities that provide opportunities to build diversity and inclusive practices into the Town’s operations. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work with boards/committees of the Town as well as community groups as necessary and described in the essential job functions. For purposes of this position description, social equity is meant to include race/ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQIA+ identity, socio-economic status as examples, but is intended to be inclusive of all people.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Medical Student Receives White Coat

OLD WESTBURY, NEW YORK – New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Reuben Jacobson from Framingham, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar

FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
