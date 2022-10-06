Read full article on original website
SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living
FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Hoops & Homework on October 17
FRAMINGHAM – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hoops & Homework program in Framingham with its founder Herb Chasan on Monday, October 17. The Zoom event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at: https://buff.ly/3bnFZ1P. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage...
Framingham Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Libraries will be close don Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 due to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day & Columbus Day holiday. The main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe branch library will be open today, October 8 until 5 p.m.
What’s Open & Closed on the Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day Holiday in 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Monday, October 10 is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day in Massachusetts. Columbus day is still a federal holiday, although many don’t celebrate the holiday. Some celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And some communities celebrate both. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building...
Richard Stephen Belli, 88
SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
All Access Kayak/Canoe Launch Proposal For Lake Waushakum Seeks Community Preservation Committee Funding
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of the Framingham Disability Commission wants to see a kayak/canoe dock at Lake Waushakum in Framingham that “allows every body to access the lake.”. She filed a preliminary application to the newly-created Framingham Community Preservation Committee in September and it was accepted. A formal...
Framingham Public Schools Thanks Greater Framingham Community Church & Rev. Lloyd For Community Partnership
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Greater Framingham Community Church and Rev. J. Anthony Lloyd for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Rev. Lloyd and the church wrote a grant through Door Dash’s Project Dash to deliver fresh groceries to 75 families bi-weekly...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces Return of Spooktacular to Framingham City Hall on October 18
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is happy to announce the return of the City’s annual Spooktacular event, which opens City Hall to trick-or-treaters in late October. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their little ones trick-or-treating, in costume, to City Hall on Tuesday, October 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
MutualOne Foundation Grants $5,000 To Hope Worldwide Food Pantry
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair announced a $5,000 grant to the Hope Worldwide Food Pantry to help provide healthy food choices to needy families in the Framingham area. “The Framingham Food Pantry typically purchases 7,000 pounds of food each month to serve...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
PHOTOS: Christa McAuliffe Charter School Celebrates Hispanic Heritage
FRAMINGHAM – in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Christa McAuliffe Charter school in Framingham hosted a Hispanic Heritage Pride Day, in which students and staff were treated to a feel lunch featuring food from Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador, etc. The goal was to celebrating all the...
Framingham Public Schools Recognizes Jewish Family Services of MetroWest For Its Partnership With District
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Jewish Family Services of MetroWest for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Jewish Family Services of MetroWest was honored for supporting the district’s “Resource Center for families by providing brand new school supplies, clothing, toiletries, and more, said Tiffany Lillie, Framingham Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement.
Photo Gallery: Musterfield Street Hockey Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Housing Authority hosted the first-ever Musterfield street hockey tournament this morning, October 8. The event was organized by Officer Chris Pisano and Ryan Carey. The tourney was won by the “Mavericks.”. “I would like to thank Officer Chris Pisano for putting together a terrific street...
Home of the Week: Framingham 9-Room Home Priced at $1,149,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 9-room 3 bedroom home in Framingham,. The 32 Waveney Road property is priced at $1,149,900. Built in 1995, the property has 3,249 square feet of living space, and sits on a one acre lot. On the...
Rep. Gentile Presents ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award To Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Founder
NATICK – Wayland business owner Jackson Madnick was recognized by State Representative Carmine Gentile on Friday as a “Manufacturer of the Year” for his outstanding leadership in the industry and positive contributions to sustainability and the environment. A plaque and citation were presented to Jackson at the...
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Town of Natick Advertising For Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Equity, Inclusion and Outreach. The position is responsible for the development of diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the Town, leading/supporting the Town’s efforts to support disproportionately impacted populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and engage with the Select Board and relevant stakeholders in advancing such work. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work to develop and operationalize a long-term program of initiatives that will develop a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, target support for disproportionately impacted populations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop priorities that provide opportunities to build diversity and inclusive practices into the Town’s operations. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work with boards/committees of the Town as well as community groups as necessary and described in the essential job functions. For purposes of this position description, social equity is meant to include race/ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQIA+ identity, socio-economic status as examples, but is intended to be inclusive of all people.
Framingham Medical Student Receives White Coat
OLD WESTBURY, NEW YORK – New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Reuben Jacobson from Framingham, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of...
Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
