How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 'Together' online
Now halfway through The Handmaid's Tale season 5 - the critically acclaimed show's penultimate season - events seem to be cranking up a notch for June and Luke's endeavour to place the last piece of their family puzzle and get Hannah back. Can there really be a happy ending? Read our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 online from anywhere.
How to watch The Winchesters online and stream the Supernatural prequel series from anywhere
After 15 years and seasons, viewers reluctantly bid farewell to Winchester brothers Sam and Dean when Supernatural bowed out in 2020. Lucky for them, that series’ co-producer and writer Robbie Thompson created this prequel series exploring the life of their father John and his own hair-raising encounters with evil beings. Read below for our guide on how to watch The Winchesters online from anywhere – and 100% free.
Blade Runner 2099: everything we know so far
Blade Runner 2099 is official. Amazon has confirmed that a live action, limited-run series set in the Blade Runner universe is in the works. Details about the show are sparse, but we know it’s set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and the original movie’s director, Ridley Scott, will be an executive producer.
Multiple Marvel movies delayed as Blade causes schedule rejig
Marvel Studios has been forced to delay a number of its announced movies – and it's all down to its Blade film reboot. Revealed as part of a Walt Disney Studios press release, Marvel has pushed some of its superhero films back from their previously announced launch dates. Among that number is Blade, which has been hit by numerous development problems in recent weeks. That includes the departure of director Bassam Tariq, the hiring of Beau DeMayo (The Witcher, Moon Knight) to rewrite the entire script, and lead actor Mahershala Ali's frustration over the movie's production delays.
Topic Nabs Exclusive U.S., Canadian Rights to Beta Film Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)
U.S. streaming service Topic has inked an exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights deal with Germany’s Beta Film for four European crime series ahead of this year’s Mipcom TV programming mart in Cannes. Dedicated to crime and suspense, Topic, part of First Look Entertainment, picked up the third season of critically acclaimed Austrian-German series “Pagan Peak”; Finnish title “Helsinki Syndrome”; “Silent Road” from Greece; and Croatian-Ukrainian co-production “The Silence.” The agreement also includes renewals of Italian political thriller “1992” and follow-up seasons “1993” and “1994.” Described as Italy’s “House Of Cards,” the show examines how Italian politics were shaken to the core by...
How to watch The Ex-Wife online from wherever you are now
Tasha appears to have it all, with a beautiful little girl and a loving husband named Jack, but as The Ex-Wife unfolds, it appears that her dream life is about to become a nightmare, thanks to the constant presence of Jack's meddling ex-wife, Jen. But when Jack and their daughter go missing, Tasha is forced to turn to Jen for help - can she trust her? The Ex-Wife is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK. Here's how to watch The Ex-Wife online from anywhere in the world.
Why God of War and Assassin's Creed both turned to a 'horrible and violent' myth
“Ragnarök defines the Norse mythic cosmos as one that doesn't just have a beginning, but an end,” Dr Jackson Crawford, a scholar of Old Norse, says, explaining why the story appears in so many games. “All meaningful time for the living will end, and the end will be horrible and violent.”
ITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At Bafta
Actress Ruth Madeley will co-host a Disney- and ITV-backed performance event at Bafta in London later this month will aim to tackle the lack of representation and opportunity for Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent creatives. Ten performers will feature in ABOUT TIME!, which has been created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers, and agents who are central to improving the opportunities for Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent creative communities. Neurodivergent creative communities. It will be held on Friday October 28 at the, hosted by Bafta-nominated actor Madeley (Then Barbara Met Alan, Years and Years, Don’t Take My Baby) and Coronation Street actor...
Project Cambria and VR game reveals: what to expect from Meta connect 2022
Meta Connect 2022 will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we can’t wait to see what Mark Zuckerberg and his company have to show us at the opening keynote. But if you’re eager to know...
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is...
