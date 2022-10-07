Tasha appears to have it all, with a beautiful little girl and a loving husband named Jack, but as The Ex-Wife unfolds, it appears that her dream life is about to become a nightmare, thanks to the constant presence of Jack's meddling ex-wife, Jen. But when Jack and their daughter go missing, Tasha is forced to turn to Jen for help - can she trust her? The Ex-Wife is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK. Here's how to watch The Ex-Wife online from anywhere in the world.

