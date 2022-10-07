Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Another ‘caught’ green-handed
Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
wnewsj.com
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
dayton.com
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Corporex officials share Ovation construction update
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
wnewsj.com
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
WKRC
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
wnewsj.com
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
Road work taking place in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Traffic will be impacted in Greene County the next couple of weeks due to construction. Road crews will be resurfacing parts of Tarbox Cemetery, Hite Road, National, Feedwire and Winchester Roads, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office. The work will take place Monday through...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0